Masa graduates launch AI-based speed dating event for Jews worldwide

The initiative is aimed at connecting Jews around the world for dating and was established together with the DateNight AI startup.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: FEBRUARY 14, 2023 09:48
A couple on a date. (photo credit: PIXABAY)
A couple on a date.
(photo credit: PIXABAY)

For Valentine's Day, former participants of the Masa program, which works to promote aliyah from around the world, launched an artificial intelligence-based speed dating initiative for Jews around the world.

The initiative, which is aimed at connecting Jews around the world for dating, was established by the former Masa participants together with the DateNight AI startup. The entrepreneurs created a virtual speed dating event that uses AI to match the participants with a partner that was chosen carefully for them from the network of Masa participants around the world which includes 190,000 former participants from 60 different countries.

When signing up, the participants were asked to answer a series of questions about their personalities which help paint a picture of who they are so that the platform can make the best match. The participants could also filter their matches based on criteria like location, language and age range. After each date, they could decide if they wanted to continue the relationship.

What did the event participants thing about it?

"It was an exciting experience, and I think it's an excellent opportunity for people who just made aliyah or are thinking of coming to Israel to meet people they can share the adventure with," said Max Zabrasky, who took part in the event.

"In my opinion, it's the perfect way to meet new and interesting people from around the world that are connected to the same experience that is Masa," said Alisa Choshpakianz, 33, from Russia.

The billboard in Times Square from Masa (credit: MASA ISRAEL JOURNEY) The billboard in Times Square from Masa (credit: MASA ISRAEL JOURNEY)

"It was an excellent opportunity to meet people my age with similar interests and values."

Mady Tukerman

"It was an excellent opportunity to meet people my age with similar interests and values," concluded 22-year-old Mady Tukerman from Ohio.



