The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Premium Buying Expert Podcast
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Purim Shpiel: Arye Deri appointed Israeli Supreme Court chief justice

Purim Shpiel: The following is a satirical article from The Jerusalem Post's annual parodic Purim page, The Jerusalem Roast. Enjoy!

By MIKE PLANET
Published: MARCH 7, 2023 16:48
ARYE DERI, botttom center, can’t believe his good luck as he poses with his fellow Supreme Court justices. (Flashpot90) (photo credit: COMPOSITE/OLGA LEVI, FLASH90)
ARYE DERI, botttom center, can’t believe his good luck as he poses with his fellow Supreme Court justices. (Flashpot90)
(photo credit: COMPOSITE/OLGA LEVI, FLASH90)
The Jerusalem Roast, a satirical news section on The Jerusalem Post in honor of Purim (credit: JERUSALEM POST) The Jerusalem Roast, a satirical news section on The Jerusalem Post in honor of Purim (credit: JERUSALEM POST)

Unable to resolve the issue of how Arye Deri could return to government to lead a ministry, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decided to bump Deri upstairs and make him the chief justice of the Supreme Court.

Deri, who is set to be both the first haredi and first convicted felon to be awarded a judge’s seat, was given the unprecedented position following a special closed-door meeting of the Judicial Selection Committee – one so exclusive that even the committee members were locked outside of it. 

Being kicked upstairs: Israel's first haredi, criminal judge

“I am sure that Arye’s unique insight, gained from experience in courtrooms unmatched by any other lawmaker, besides me, will be extremely beneficial to Israel’s judiciary.”

Benjamin Netanyahu

“I am sure that Arye’s unique insight, gained from experience in courtrooms unmatched by any other lawmaker, besides me, will be extremely beneficial to Israel’s judiciary,” said Netanyahu before sharing a victory cigar with his longtime political colleague.

“I am pleased to be awarded this seat that I have spent so many years in my career standing on the opposite side of,” Deri said in an interview from his limousine. “I’ve spent so much time dealing with the courts that I’m probably a better expert on the law than anyone else in this country.”

“I am pleased to be awarded this seat that I have spent so many years in my career standing on the opposite side of. I’ve spent so much time dealing with the courts that I’m probably a better expert on the law than anyone else in this country.”

Arye Deri

Current Chief Justice Esther Hayut wasn’t reachable for comment and hasn’t been seen in public for many days, leading observers to state that she wasn’t on board with the change.

Israel's Justice Minister Yariv Levin allegedly blinks for help while pretending to look at a gavel ( PURIM SHPIEL PARODY ILLUSTRATIVE). (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) Israel's Justice Minister Yariv Levin allegedly blinks for help while pretending to look at a gavel ( PURIM SHPIEL PARODY ILLUSTRATIVE). (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Justice Minister Yariv Levin refused to comment to The Jerusalem Roast, amid reports that he was seen blinking a morse code message of distress.

As of press time, reports have begun to emerge that Deri was mulling some major legislative changes, in particular, Israel’s bribery laws.



Tags aryeh deri Benjamin Netanyahu Supreme Court bribery purim israeli politics parody
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russia's fighter jet deal with Iran is a sign of weakness - analysis

MiG-35 (L) jet fighter and MiG-3, Soviet era fighter aircraft, perform during the MAKS International Aviation and Space Salon in Zhukovsky outside Moscow, Russia, August 30, 2015
2

Iran can make fissile material for a bomb 'in about 12 days' - US official

Nuclear bomb explosion
3

Israel’s ‘Top Gun’: The US-Israeli aircraft that can take down Iran

PREPARING FOR a joint mission? US and Israeli fighter jets participate in the Juniper Oak drill over the Negev in January.
4

PM’s wife evacuated from hairdresser blocked by protesters

A line of Border Police officers holds back protestors in Tel Aviv.
5

'No entry for women' signs placed across Tel Aviv streets

Rothschild Boulevard scene, Tel Aviv, 2020
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by