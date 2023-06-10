Flight attendants think you're an idiot if you do this one thing

"If you are the type of person who gets up from your seat before the plane stops and the doors open, you are an idiot." This is what a flight attendant with more than ten years of experience declares. "It amazes me every time that people think taking a few steps ahead of everyone else by getting up from their seat after landing [will help them deplane faster]."

The Sun website points out that the flight attendant does prefer to remain anonymous, but despite this, she is definitely determined to explain to the world why you should just keep sitting, instead of getting up and creating a commotion and other problems.

"It's like taking off your seat belt when you get off the highway"

"I understand the need," she explains. "The last thing you want to do after a long flight is to continue to stay in your seat, especially when it comes to tall passengers who don't have much legroom. But getting up right after landing is a matter that can be very dangerous, especially if the plane is still moving and has not yet arrived at the terminal. This is exactly It's like removing the seat belt in a car after you've gone from a highway to a city road. It's definitely a dangerous thing."

According to her, more injuries occur to passengers when the plane is on the ground than when it is in the air. Plus, most of these injuries happen because those passengers are not in their seat, with seatbelts securely fastened.

Don't unfasten your seatbelt too quickly, flight attendants say (credit: Walla)

For those who think that getting up like this will make them get off the plane faster, the flight attendant definitely cools the enthusiasm. "You won't get anywhere faster. It's better that you sit in your seat until the plane reaches the terminal, and only then start thinking about how you collect your bags and other belongings and prepare for departure. Even then, you should leave calmly, pass row by row, and exit the plane one by one. This is an orderly and efficient process, which also prevents people from pushing each other."

Everyone meets at the luggage conveyor belt

The anonymous flight attendant admits that there are indeed slower passengers, or those who struggle for a long time to unload their luggage from the overhead storage compartments. "And it's perfectly fine to overtake them if it's possible and doesn't cause a problem. But if a queue forms behind them, just hold back. What's the point of stressing? After all, we're all in this together, and we'll all going to meet at the passport control stations and wait there in the same queues. So what's the point? And in general, If you think of the most efficient way for everyone to get off the plane, it will work for you too."

She further adds that for those who still want to exit the plane at the highest speed, it is recommended that they choose a seat at the front of the plane, on the left side - the side from which you exit the plane. In smaller planes, there are also exits from the back, and you have to prepare for that. "You'll have to do a little research before the flight to know which model of plane you'll be flying, and that way you'll be able to get out among the first. But in any case, it's so insignificant - all in all, you'll gain a few seconds and look like idiots rushing to get out before everyone else. And we'll meet you in the passport line and next to the baggage conveyor belt in the terminal."