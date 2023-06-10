The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate JPost Deals Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Flight attendants think you're an idiot if you do this one thing

"More injuries occur to passengers when the plane is on the ground than when it is in the air," a flight attendant said.

By WALLA!
Published: JUNE 10, 2023 10:16
You won't get anywhere any faster by standing up before the plane reaches the port, flight attendants say. (photo credit: Walla)
You won't get anywhere any faster by standing up before the plane reaches the port, flight attendants say.
(photo credit: Walla)

"If you are the type of person who gets up from your seat before the plane stops and the doors open, you are an idiot." This is what a flight attendant with more than ten years of experience declares. "It amazes me every time that people think taking a few steps ahead of everyone else by getting up from their seat after landing [will help them deplane faster]."

The Sun website points out that the flight attendant does prefer to remain anonymous, but despite this, she is definitely determined to explain to the world why you should just keep sitting, instead of getting up and creating a commotion and other problems.

"It's like taking off your seat belt when you get off the highway"

"I understand the need," she explains. "The last thing you want to do after a long flight is to continue to stay in your seat, especially when it comes to tall passengers who don't have much legroom. But getting up right after landing is a matter that can be very dangerous, especially if the plane is still moving and has not yet arrived at the terminal. This is exactly It's like removing the seat belt in a car after you've gone from a highway to a city road. It's definitely a dangerous thing."

According to her, more injuries occur to passengers when the plane is on the ground than when it is in the air. Plus, most of these injuries happen because those passengers are not in their seat, with seatbelts securely fastened.

Don't unfasten your seatbelt too quickly, flight attendants say (credit: Walla) Don't unfasten your seatbelt too quickly, flight attendants say (credit: Walla)

For those who think that getting up like this will make them get off the plane faster, the flight attendant definitely cools the enthusiasm. "You won't get anywhere faster. It's better that you sit in your seat until the plane reaches the terminal, and only then start thinking about how you collect your bags and other belongings and prepare for departure. Even then, you should leave calmly, pass row by row, and exit the plane one by one. This is an orderly and efficient process, which also prevents people from pushing each other."

Everyone meets at the luggage conveyor belt

The anonymous flight attendant admits that there are indeed slower passengers, or those who struggle for a long time to unload their luggage from the overhead storage compartments. "And it's perfectly fine to overtake them if it's possible and doesn't cause a problem. But if a queue forms behind them, just hold back. What's the point of stressing? After all, we're all in this together, and we'll all going to meet at the passport control stations and wait there in the same queues. So what's the point? And in general, If you think of the most efficient way for everyone to get off the plane, it will work for you too."

She further adds that for those who still want to exit the plane at the highest speed, it is recommended that they choose a seat at the front of the plane, on the left side - the side from which you exit the plane. In smaller planes, there are also exits from the back, and you have to prepare for that. "You'll have to do a little research before the flight to know which model of plane you'll be flying, and that way you'll be able to get out among the first. But in any case, it's so insignificant - all in all, you'll gain a few seconds and look like idiots rushing to get out before everyone else. And we'll meet you in the passport line and next to the baggage conveyor belt in the terminal." 



Tags travel travel israel safety Plane
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'New' Beatles songs made by AI bring fans to tears

The Beatles
2

Who were the IDF soldiers killed at the Egyptian border?

Clockwise from top right corner: Sgt. Lia Ben Nun, St.-Sgt. Uri Itzhak Ilouz and St.-Sgt. Ohad Dahan.
3

This Israeli nudist beach is ranked in the top 20 of its kind worldwide

Sign outside a nudist beach in New Jersey; illustrative.
4

IDF to probe terror killing of three Israeli soldiers by Egyptian policeman

View of road 10, on the border with Egypt, which opened up for visitors today, for the Jewish holiday of Passover. April 7, 2023.
5

On the brink: Unpacking Israel’s unilateral strike threat against Iran

The Israeli Air Force Independence Day flyover.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by