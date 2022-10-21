The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Flight attendant reveals 8 things you absolutely must not do on a flight

A veteran flight attendant has revealed the secrets he's collected over the years about cleaning the plane, including things you never thought of.

By WALLA!
Published: OCTOBER 21, 2022 03:56

Updated: OCTOBER 21, 2022 04:01
el al plane (photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)
el al plane
(photo credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)

Many passengers were left shocked after a flight attendant revealed a few things that are not advised on flights. Since flight attendant Tommy Cimato shared these secrets on TikTok, he has received more than 653,000 likes and a high number of comments—most of them thanking him for what he revealed to them.

Among other things, he says that passengers should not wear shorts or lean their hands on the window on the plane and that they should drink at least 16 oz of water on every flight.

First of all, Cimato advises passengers not to touch the flush button or lever with a bare hand because it is very unhygienic. "It's honestly just super unsanitary and it's pretty gross, so when you flush, use a napkin or a tissue that's in the lavatory," he says. He reminds viewers to drink water while in the air, especially on long flights, "Stay hydrated. You want to have about 16 oz for every flight that you go on," he says.

@tommycimato #greenscreen #fyp #flightattendant #airline #aviation #travel #flights ♬ Blue Blood - Heinz Kiessling & Various Artists

While the window seat is very popular with most passengers, Cimato says you should never sleep or lean on it. "You don't know how many people or children have wiped their hands or other things all over the window." Another thing he warns against is wearing shorts because "It's the same thing as the window—you never know how clean it's [the seat] going to be so if you have pants, you're going to have less germs." Another tip - passengers should not be afraid to tell the flight attendants if they feel unwell, because Cimato says they are "there to help."

While the clip captured the attention of tens of thousands, many passengers were less than impressed with the plane's secrets and some followers were even angry that planes were allowed to get so dirty. "In conclusion, the whole plane dusty," wrote one of them. "this just proves you guys dont clean inside the plane," another user said. Shannizzlemynizzle added: "So you’re basically saying you don’t clean/sanitize the plane after every flight. Got it."

Cimato wanted to clarify, so in the comment section he added: "the ground crew does all the plane cleaning, they try their best to keep it clean but this is just in case if it gets missed!" Other people thanked Cimato for the information.

So what are his tips?

  1. Don't go barefoot on the plane.
  2. Don't start walking during turbulence.
  3. Don't ignore the safety demos.
  4. Don't snap at the crew.
  5. Don't get up as soon as you land.
  6. Don't touch the flush button in the toilet.
  7. Don't wear shorts.
  8. Don't lean your head on the window.


