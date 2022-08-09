What mistakes to avoid on your next flight

You may be a frequent flyer or you haven't flown in years, in any case, these flight attendants have some tips to share that might surprise you.

16-year veteran flight attendant Deanna Castro, shared with the website InsideHook some very essential tips that will make your flight more enjoyable and prevent you from making mistakes that could cost you money.

For example, "when you board your flight it's polite to take your seat and allow other passengers to pass behind you, it's okay to take a couple of extra minutes to get yourself ready' but please take your seats and wait for aisle foot traffic to subside," Castro said.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

"When your body parts dangle into the aisle, other passengers and flight attendants can trip and get hurt, and not only that you could also get hurt," she explained, "and if you vomit, don't hand the barf-filled bag to a flight attendant, just store it under your seat, the flight attendant can give you extra bags to store it in."

Hygiene tips

Tommy Ciamto, another crew member on the plane, recommended paying attention to the dirtier parts of the plane. Ciamto recommends trying and avoid dozing off on the plane's windows, "you aren't the first to do so and you don't know how many people or children have wiped their hands or other things on the window."

"Never wear shorts on the plane", Ciamto says, "it's the same as the window - you never know how clean your seat is, so if you have long pants, you're less likely to absorb the germs of the seat."

The last tip and maybe the most important one is when you're flushing the toilet in the plane bathroom, never touch the "flush" button with your hand, "it's a super unsterile and a pretty gross place. when you drain the water, use a napkin or toilet paper."