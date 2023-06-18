'Heart of Stone': Netflix unveils trailer for Gal Gadot-led film

It isn't clear yet if Gal Gadot will continue her role as Wonder Woman, but the Israeli star continues to rise in Hollywood.

This time, rather than a superhero, she is taking on the role of a super spy in the new Netflix action film Heart of Stone, set for release on August 11.

The trailer for the new film was shown by Gal Gadot and her castmates Jamie Dornan and Alia Bhatt as part of Netflix's Tudum fan event broadcast from Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Who is Gal Gadot playing in the Netflix film Heart of Stone?

The movie sees Gadot playing Rachel Stone, a stoic secret agent working as part of a shadowy organization with the goal of maintaining world peace. Here, Stone is the only one who can stop a hacker from stealing her organization's most valuable and dangerous asset, known only as "the heart."

The high-octane trailer shows Gadot's character in numerous life-threatening situations, such as tense fights and a number of explosions. Check out the trailer above.