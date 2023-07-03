Indiana Jones returns: The secret behind a 40-year phenomenon

It's quite amazing to think that when we were kids, we watched new Indiana Jones movies in theaters, and now our kids get to experience these movies too. And it's the same Indiana Jones! He may be older and grayer, but it's definitely him. Over four decades have passed since the coolest and bravest archaeologist in Hollywood history first entered our lives, and tomorrow he returns to the screens in the fifth film of the adventure and action series, "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny."

Behind the “Indiana Jones” film series stand three heavyweights in Hollywood: George Lucas, Steven Spielberg, and composer John Williams. The character of Indiana Jones, who was originally called Indiana Smith, was born from the mind of George Lucas in 1973. Four years later, during a vacation in Maui, Lucas, seeking to get away from all the buzz surrounding him after the release of the first "Star Wars" film, met Steven Spielberg, who was also taking a break there after the filming of "Close Encounters of the Third Kind." The two sat under a parasol, sipped pineapple juice, and chatted.

Spielberg told Lucas that he wanted to direct a new James Bond film. "Forget James Bond," the seasoned screenwriter/producer/director told him. "I have an idea that’s a thousand times better!" Spielberg was skeptical, but after Lucas told him his idea and summarized the plot of "Raiders of the Lost Ark" - which would become the first film in the Indiana Jones series - Spielberg was convinced. "It sounds amazing," said the Jewish filmmaker. "We just need to change one thing: the name Indiana Smith doesn't roll off the tongue well."

The original trilogy

After that, they picked up the phone and called composer John Williams, who had already worked with both of them (Williams composed the soundtracks for Lucas' "Star Wars" and "The Empire Strikes Back" and for Spielberg's "Jaws," "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," and "1941").

The first film in the series was released in 1981 as George Lucas attempted to create a modern version of the adventure film series from the 1930s and 1940s. Lucas produced it, Spielberg directed it, and for the lead role of Dr. Henry "Indiana" Walton Jones Jr., they cast Harrison Ford, who at the time had just gained fame as one of the stars of Lucas' "Star Wars." From Han Solo, Ford transformed into a history professor and adventurer, a combination of intelligence and ruggedness.

Harrison Ford (credit: MARIO ANZUONI/REUTERS)

"Raiders of the Lost Ark" takes place in 1936 and tells the story of an American archaeologist with a worldwide reputation who tries to find the lost Ark of the Covenant before the Nazis do. The film was a tremendous box office success, becoming the highest-grossing film in the United States in 1981, and winning five Oscars.

Lucas’ original idea was to sign the main star for a trilogy of films, and indeed three films were released in the 1980s. The second film, "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," was released three years later and served as a prequel to the first film. It was much darker than the first one and at times felt like a horror film, but it had many fans who considered it the best film in the series. In this film, Indiana Jones' sidekick is Short Round, an 11-year-old orphan taxi driver from Shanghai, played by Vietnamese-American actor Ke Huy Quan, who also appeared in Spielberg's film "The Goonies" and was fondly recommended by Ford himself.

Ke Huy Quan recently won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the film “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

The film "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" was also a great success and became the third highest-grossing film in the United States in 1984. The only films that surpassed it were "Beverly Hills Cop" (which reached first place) and "Ghostbusters" (second place).

“Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” concluded the original trilogy in the late '80s. In terms of the plot, the film serves as a direct sequel to the first film, and in it, Sean Connery joins the cast as Indiana Jones' father, Professor Henry Jones Sr., who dedicated his life to the search for the Holy Grail and "forgot" that he is Indiana's father.

The dynamic cast

Connery was cast as the father despite being only 12 years older than Ford, but the casting proved to work: Connery brought emotion, humor, and depth to the story. River Phoenix, who portrayed Ford's character as a young man in "The Mosquito Coast" and came with Ford's warm recommendations, was chosen to play Indiana Jones in his youth.

The addition of Connery and Phoenix and the decision to return to the lighter tone of the first film proved worthy at the box office, and the third film became the most profitable film in the United States in 1989, as well as one of the most successful films of the '80s. In 2008, 19 years after its predecessor, the fourth film in the series, "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull," was released. It takes place in 1957 and features Soviet KGB agents. Spielberg directed this film as well, and Lucas produced it. Ford once again starred in the lead role, and this time he was joined by Shia LaBeouf as Indiana's son.

Now it's time for the long-awaited fifth film in the series, "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," with a production cost of around $300 million.

Mixed reviews of the film

Early reviews have been mixed. The consensus is that the new film doesn't come close to its predecessors - but that won't stop fans of the series from rushing to see it. The new film takes place in 1968, with Indiana Jones disturbed by the fact that the United States government has recruited former Nazis to help it beat the Soviet Union in the race to space. He resigns from his teaching position and sets out to fight the former Nazis with the help of Elena, his estranged son's mother. The two embark on a quest for a mysterious artifact, which is actually an ancient calculating machine discovered at the bottom of the sea.

Ford, now 80 years old, returns as Indiana Jones. Unlike the previous four films, this fifth one was not directed by Spielberg, but by James Mangold ("Girl, Interrupted," "Walk the Line," and two Wolverine films from the Marvel series). The script this time is not based on a story by Lucas, but Spielberg and Lucas are still involved as producers.

"When I'm no longer here, he won't be here either." Harrison Ford, on the future of Indiana Jones

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the English actress who rose to prominence with the comedy series "Fleabag" that she created, wrote, and starred in, appears in the film alongside Ford as Elena. In addition, Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, and Karen Allen, who returns as Jones’ wife, are also featured in the film.

Ford's final journey as Indiana Jones

“I am Indiana Jones," said Ford in response to those who dared to claim that maybe it was time to replace him, as is common in the world of James Bond, for example. "When I'm no longer here, he won't be here either," he emphasized.

This new film is supposed to be Ford's last portrayal of Jones—or so they claim—but Ford has no intention of retiring from acting, and he has other planned projects. Even if, from his perspective, this is supposed to be the last film in the Indiana Jones series, one can rely on the profit-driven nature of the franchise, as they won't give up the opportunity to squeeze more money from the lemon that is Indiana Jones—with or without Harrison Ford.

In an interview regarding the new film, "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," on Chris Wallace’s show, Ford stated "I wanted to directly confront the question of age. Not to hide my age, but to leverage it as part of the story. Six years ago, I thought maybe we should try to make one more film, and I wanted it to deal with the theme of age because I believe it brings the story we've told to a close and brings it to the right place." When asked if he's not sad that it's ending, he replied, "Not at all, it's time for me to grow up."