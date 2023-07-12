The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Cameri Theater to add English live-translation to more plays

The addition of live translations will serve both English-speaking citizens and the millions of tourists who visit Tel Aviv each year.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 12, 2023 13:44
The Cameri Theater (photo credit: MOSHE SHAI)
The Cameri Theater
(photo credit: MOSHE SHAI)

The Cameri Theater will be adding English live translations of more plays presented at the theater thanks to a donation from the Daniel Howard Foundation.

The translation will appear on screens placed at the sides of the stage or above it. The screens will be installed and brought into operation in the coming weeks.

While a limited number of plays are already translated into English, the theater will now be able to expand the live translations to most of the plays presented by the theater.

The addition of live translations will serve both English-speaking citizens and the about three million tourists who visit Tel Aviv each year.

The theater hopes to become a "must-see" stop for tourists visiting the city and to increase the exposure of Israeli theater.

View of an empty theatre salon at the Cameri theatre in Tel Aviv on January 26, 2006. (credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90) View of an empty theatre salon at the Cameri theatre in Tel Aviv on January 26, 2006. (credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)

Cameri to invest in advertising campaign to reach English speakers

The Cameri puts on about 12 new productions each year. In the coming months, the theater will invest a budget in an advertising campaign to reach target audiences abroad and in Israel.

The theater is also conducting a pilot to provide translations for French-speaking audiences.

"We sincerely thank the Daniel Howard Foundation for their support of the new translation project," said the Cameri. "Over the years, we have received positive feedback on the English translation, which allows us to present the face of Israeli culture to the outside world, so that its expansion will give us more and more ambassadors in the world."



