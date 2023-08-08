The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Virtual Holocaust museum to be built in Fortnite

However, because Fortnite has many pop culture crossovers, users could show up at the museum dressed as a superhero or even "a walking banana."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 8, 2023 05:39
Visitors seen at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial museum in Jerusalem on April 16, 2023, ahead of Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Visitors seen at the Yad Vashem Holocaust Memorial museum in Jerusalem on April 16, 2023, ahead of Israeli Holocaust Remembrance Day.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)

A Holocaust museum is being built virtually inside the online video game Fortnite, numerous sources reported this week.

The building will be named the Voices of the Forgotten Museum. Players entering the building with their characters will enter its virtual halls - which will contain plaques that describe the horrors Jews felt in Nazi Germany. The halls will also include photos of Jewish resistance fighters and those who sheltered Jews in the early-1940s, reports say.

The museum will also feature galleries that detail events such as life in the ghettos and Kristallnacht, according to the Jewish Chronicle, which also notes that the museum will have a Hall of Historical Figures, which celebrates those who resided Nazi rule.

It should be noted that Fortnite is a shooter game, but upon entering the museum, users will not be able to play the game. 

Fortnite to promote Holocaust education

The museum's designer Luc Bernard told Axios in an interview that he felt responsible for "making sure those who died are still remembered." Bernard released a free video game that takes place during the Holocaust called The Light in the Darkness, the report said. 

Fortnite game graphic is displayed on a smartphone in front of Apple logo in this illustration taken May 2, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO) Fortnite game graphic is displayed on a smartphone in front of Apple logo in this illustration taken May 2, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)

Bernard then told the Chronicle of his hope that the museum will widen more access to Holocaust education. He also notes that the virtual museum will help, as he believes that kids will "get bored" if they go visit actual museums.

However, Bernard noted to Axios that he "can't show dead bodies or camps or things like that," in the video game. The museum was built over a few weeks and was approved for release last week.

However, because Fortnite has many pop culture crossovers, users could show up at the museum dressed as a superhero or even "a walking banana," the Axios report stated. Bernard compared it to Pokémon Go's release and how people played the game near Holocaust monuments.



