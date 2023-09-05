The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Archeology
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Advisor Podcast Premium
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Show of Hamsa: Fauda will return for a fifth season

When the new season will be released, where it will be set, and who will star in it remain unknown.

By HANNAH BROWN
Published: SEPTEMBER 5, 2023 18:50
Lior Raz and Lucy Ayoub of 'Fauda.' (photo credit: Elia Spinopolos/Yes)
Lior Raz and Lucy Ayoub of 'Fauda.'
(photo credit: Elia Spinopolos/Yes)

Ilan Sigal, the CEO of yes, the network that created Fauda, announced Monday night that the Israeli counterterrorism drama that became a worldwide sensation would be returning for a fifth season.  

Sigal was joined by Fauda’s co-creator, Avi Issacharoff, to announce that season five is already underway. The announcement was made as part of yes's "Bar Series" event, a series of meetings in bars and other venues across the country, with appearances by the people who worked by in front of and behind the cameras on different yes series.

The creation of Fauda

Fauda was created for yes by Issacharoff and Lior Raz, who stars in the series and has acted in many other international movies and television shows since Fauda made its debut in 2015. It tells the story of a retired counterterrorist agent, played by Raz, who is called back to his unit to fight a new cell of terrorists. The first two seasons were set mainly in and around the West Bank, while the third season moved the action to Gaza, and the fourth was set in Europe as well as Israel. Novelist Stephen King, no stranger to suspenseful stories, called Fauda, “All killer, no filler,” after it was picked up by the Netflix streaming service and became an international phenomenon in over 190 countries, regularly showing up as one of the top-rated shows in Arab countries, including Lebanon. It made The New York Times list of the best international series and it was remade in India, with a story set along the Kashmir border. 

Fauda is to be broadcast in Farsi (credit: COURTESY/YES/MANOTO)Fauda is to be broadcast in Farsi (credit: COURTESY/YES/MANOTO)

The series has starred some of Israel’s most popular actors, including Tsahi Halevi, Itzik Cohen, Doron Ben-David, Shadi Mar’i, Idan Amedi, Ala Dakka, Lucy Ayoub, Hisham Suliman, Salim Daw, and Assaf Cohen, as well as international actors such as Laetitia Eido. 

Sigal said, "We are proud to announce that the series that the whole world is looking forward to, will return only on yes in a sweeping season that will set a new record for the hysteria that has been surrounding it until today. Let's go, come on Fauda!"

When the new season will be released, where it will be set, and who will star in it are secrets that Issacharoff and his collaborators will guard as closely as the fictional characters hide their intelligence information and attack plans. 



Related Tags
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Life on Mars was discovered 50 years ago and then eradicated - astrobiologist
2

Scientists are puzzled by family who walks on all fours
3

Netanyahu prepared to quit in return for Israel-Saudi peace deal - report

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman
4

Where is the house sparrow? The bird vanished from our streets due to invasive species

The native house sparrow.
5

'Jews won't replace us': Neo-Nazis rally in Disney World, across Florida

A Nazi Swastika flag captured and signed by members of a black segregated U.S. Army unit in World War II is displayed amid the collection of Elizabeth Meaders, New York, February 2, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
חדשות מעריב
לוח חגים ומועדים 2023
זמני כניסת שבת
Israel Real Estate
Hype
Special Content
Advisor
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Advisor
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Electronics
Health & Fitness
Beauty
Patio Lawn & Garden
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Office
Toys & Games
Deals
Gifts
Gadgets
Money
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by