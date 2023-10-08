'Heart broken' Bar Refaeli tells German newspaper about Hamas massacre

In a personal interview with the German BILD newspaper, internationally renowned Israeli model Bar Refaeli shed light on the current deadly war in Israel, stating that her "heart is broken," and that "my country has been attacked by terrorists."

Israeli-German journalist Antonia Yamin took to Twitter to give a preview of what readers can expect in Monday's edition of BILD, revealing a quote from Refaeli that would serve as the newspaper's back cover.

She wrote: "I asked Bar Refaeli to explain to the world what is currently happening in Israel and she did not hesitate for a moment. These are very powerful words."

'Terrorists murdered hundreds of civilians'

Refaeli, expressing both her anguish and fear for her country, stated, "My country has been attacked by terrorists who intentionally and indiscriminately murdered hundreds of civilians and kidnapped dozens, including women and children. Supports Israel in world media. Bar Refaeli (credit: REUTERS/PAOLO BONA)

"As a mother of three young children, I cannot even imagine how the parents who don't know whether their missing child has been murdered or is in the hands of terrorist organizations feel," she said.

Detailing the emotional turmoil the conflict has brought upon her, she continued, "My heart is broken, and the always-on television tells me about more and more casualties and wounded."

The supermodel also touched upon the importance of international solidarity, emphasizing, "In the challenging days that Israel is expected to face while trying to bring back its kidnapped sons and daughters, international and German solidarity will be especially important and appreciated."