Cyber group that breached Iran's electricity grid targets Hadid family

The hacker collective, @WeRedEvils, launched an attack on the Hadid family last week in response to Mohamed Hadid's derogatory comments comparing Jewish people to Nazis and his verbal assault on Israel. In a post on their Telegram channel, the hackers claimed to have successfully blocked all family members from their WhatsApp accounts, providing screenshots and contact details as proof.

"We will disrupt something of vital importance to him and his family, and share the evidence here and on our Twitter. They will serve as a warning to all Hamas supporters and those who propagate hatred and malice towards the Jewish community. Hadid family, brace yourselves for the consequences. Our reach knows no bounds. Spread the word far and wide, so others may learn," the anonymous hacker group proclaimed.

Coincidence?

However, it is crucial to note that the WhatsApp blocking, as shown in the published screenshots, could potentially be due to multiple user reports classifying the family members as "spam." It remains uncertain whether and when Meta, the parent company of WhatsApp, will reinstate the family's accounts.

This incident is not the first time the Hadid family's phone numbers have been exposed to the public eye.

Just a few weeks ago, Ben El Tavori published their mobile numbers, quickly removing the story.

The Hadid family has a track record of exhibiting hostility towards Israel, with daughters Bella and Gigi Hadid often disseminating misleading information to their millions of global followers. Mohamed Hadid's offensive post comparing Israel to Nazis provoked widespread criticism, prompting its removal after several hours due to numerous reports from outraged internet users.