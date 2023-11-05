Film of Hamas atrocities to be screened for Hollywood executives

The film prepared by the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, which documents in a graphic and hard-to-digest manner the atrocities inflicted by Hamas terrorists on the residents of the communities near the Gaza border, will be screened for several Hollywood executives on Wednesday at an event initiated by several Hollywood Jews, led by Israeli-American Oscar-winning director Guy Nattiv ("Golda"). The actress Gal Gadot and her husband Jaron Varsano are also assisting with the matter.

In the invitation sent to Hollywood executives, Nattiv wrote that the video, which is about 40 minutes long, includes violent and very difficult graphic images, including documentation of murders committed by Hamas terrorists and filmed by them.

The screening will take place in Los Angeles, although at the same time there will also be another screening in New York. Nattiv and the other initiators of the screening asked the guests not to bring cell phones into the screening.

Personal belongings including a child's pram are seen on the road next to a car days after a mass infiltration by Hamas terrorists from the Gaza Strip, near Kibbutz Kfar Aza, in southern Israel, October 10, 2023 (credit: RONEN ZVULUN/REUTERS)

Other recent screenings of the video of the atrocities

The video of the atrocities was shown a few days ago to MKs, and some of them were shocked and upset by it and even needed medical and psychological treatment to deal with the difficult images.

Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan, in collaboration with the Israeli Consulate in New York, held a special screening for diplomats this week, as he did about a week and a half ago for dozens of senior officials from central international media outlets.