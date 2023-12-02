Russian Football Union (RFU) Secretary-General, Maxim Mitrofanov, said that the UEFA should ban Israel from international competitions, in a Friday interview with the Russian daily sports newspaper Sport-Express.

Accusing UEFA of being biased, he related his comments to the current conflict between Israel and Hamas to the war between Russia and Ukraine that began last year, of which Russia was banned by FIFA from partaking in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar due to their actions in Ukraine. Therefore, according to Mitrofanov, Israel should be banned from international competitions as well due to their operations in Gaza.

He was also quoted by the newspaper saying “Is UEFA’s position regarding Israel loyal? The attitude should be the same. The basic principle of FIFA and UEFA is that soccer is above politics. Right now, that's not the case."

Russia's ban from international competitions

The Russian national team has been suspended from participation in international tournaments since last year because of their war in Ukraine. Last month, the Russian Deputy Minister of Sports, Amir Khamitov, sent a letter to UEFA and FIFA requesting that Russia be reinstated in competing in light of the continued participation of Israeli teams, N12 reported.

“Is UEFA’s position regarding Israel loyal? The attitude should be the same. The basic principle of FIFA and UEFA is that soccer is above politics. Right now, that's not the case." Maxim Mitrofanov

"I call on the international football federations to return the Russian teams and the national team to international tournaments," Khamitov wrote. "Other conflicts in the world have not received the same treatment as Russia. The tense situation in the Middle East, not only in the Gaza Strip, but also in Syria, Egypt, and Lebanon, happened because of the Israeli army." MACCABI TEL AVIV teammates Eran Zahavi (left) and Dan Bitton celebrate a goal in the yellow-and-blue’s 5-0 derby victory over Hapoel Tel Aviv at Bloomfield Stadium. (credit: MACCABI TEL AVIV/COURTESY)

Khamitov noted the resolution of the UN General Assembly, which the majority of countries voted in favor of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. "Only the United States and Israel voted against it," said Khamitov. "But this decision did not harm Israel's participation in competitions. Maccabi Haifa and Maccabi Tel Aviv continue to compete. Russian athletes should have the same opportunity. I call on the international federations to reconsider their decision, and not have double standards."