Social media influencer Montana Tucker to visit Israel this week

Social media influencer Montana Tucker is set to visit Israel this week, planning to visit communities decimated by Hamas during the October 7 massacre, according to a statement released Monday.

"I'm incredibly excited to partner once again with BZ Media to bring my followers along for a journey—this time to Israel, during this critical moment,” said Tucker, who has over 14 million followers on social media. “In exploring the trauma Israel has suffered while highlighting its incredible strength and resilience, I'm committed to using my platform to ensure that the world never forgets the atrocities of October 7.”

Rova Media, a new social media-based video platform, has the exclusive to document Tucker's trip. A project launched by BZ Media after the October 7 massacre, Rova has reached over 38 million views in just four weeks across social media.

In addition to helping tell the stories of October 7, Tucker will also try to bring some moments of light and joy to the people of Israel, from working with children, to collaborating with other major Israeli content creators.

Montana Tucker: Fulfilling the vision of Holocaust survivor grandparents

Michelle Tucker, Montana’s mother and manager who will be joining her on the trip, said “As the daughter of Holocaust survivors, it has meant so much to me to see Montana bravely carry forward the legacy of my parents and our family. And I’m so proud that she is continuing to stand up for kindness, compassion, and truth during this most crucial time for the Jewish people since the Holocaust.” Montana Tucker's Holocaust Remembrance series called “How To: Never Forget.” (credit: SoulShop)

Michelle related that when Montana was just nine years old, she began taking dance lessons. Michelle’s father, who had survived Auschwitz and was affectionately known to his family as Zadie, used to watch her dance. After one session, he exclaimed, "One day, Montana is going to change the world and make it a better place!"

Years later, as Montana continues both her activism and dancing, Michelle says she feels her father's vision for his granddaughter has come to pass. "We are profoundly grateful that Montana is honoring Zadie's legacy as a Holocaust survivor and ardent Zionist by showing her millions of followers, and the entire world, the Jewish people's enduring, resilient spirit."

Rabbi Dr. Ari Lamm, BZ Media CEO: “We believe in the power of great storytelling, especially in the world of digital media, to engage Gen Z audiences and beyond with Israel. Our partnership with a creator of Montana’s extraordinary talent and courage is a perfect manifestation of that vision. We eagerly anticipate once again reaching tens of millions of young viewers on social media who would not otherwise see Israel in this light.”

"We had a simple mission when launching Rova,” said Rova co-founder Dan Luxenberg. “To show people what’s actually happening on the ground in Israel. We want people to meet Israelis, and to hear experts that mainstream media might not amplify. Storytelling is at our core, and we’re leveraging next-gen strategies to effectively reach young and diverse audiences across social media. And so the opportunity to document Montana’s trip aligns perfectly with our goal of producing truthful and impactful storytelling while engaging audiences native to social media.”

Montana Tucker is an American singer, songwriter, actress, and dancer, known for portraying Serena the Mermaid in The Land of Make Believe. Her career began at age eight as a model and dancer, featuring in national commercials and music videos, and later performing with artists like Ashanti and Chris Brown, including singing on the Step Up 2 the Streets soundtrack.