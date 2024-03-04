The complete cruise ship guide for Israeli vacationers

With the weather warming up and summer just around the corner, Eyal Solomon, development manager of Norwegian Cruise Line in Israel, shared important information to know before booking a cruise. He advises making a reservation with an Israeli travel agent to have a constant point of contact for any questions that might come up during the booking process.

Insurance and cancellation of the cruise

Each traveler should set up travel insurance in accordance with his personal health. Regarding canceling cruises, it is important to remember that all cruise companies are international. When canceling within the pre-defined days, there are no benefits offered such as postponement, name change, etc. It is ideal to research which cruise companies may offer insurance that includes refund clauses or a voucher upon cancellation.

Choosing a room and what to pack

When planning a cruise, know that choosing a room is an important part of the overall experience. Cruise ships have several types of rooms, and their price varies according to their location on the ship. The Israeli public usually prefers to book a room with a balcony facing the sea. Cruise companies offer a variety of rooms ranging from indoor single rooms, through rooms with a virtual balcony, to suites that can be over 600 square meters in size. Most passengers prefer a room located in the center of the ship.

It is important to remember that when purchasing a cruise, you are purchasing a category and not a floor. The same category can appear on several floors. There are rooms with balconies and more spacious suites, and it is important to take into account budget and personal needs. If you plan to be away from the room a lot, enjoying the deck and the ship's activities, you can settle for an interior room that is only used for sleeping. It is advisable to find out the size of the room before booking, and those who plan to return to the room in the middle of the day to rest might prefer a larger room with a balcony.

Another tip is that sometimes the cruise line is left with unsold rooms and then offers customers to participate in an auction for a room that may be upgraded. This upgrade would allow customers to enjoy a more expensive room at the cost of their original room. The rooms include air conditioning, a small refrigerator, closet, TV, bathroom, phone, and hair dryer. Resort on the water. NCL's ''Viva'' ship (credit: Ziv Rainstein)

Are cruises really all-inclusive?

There is a large variety of cruise ship companies. Most customers book contemporary cruises that include features such as daily meals, hot and cold drinks, snacks, theater and shows, gym, pools, water slides and more. Similar to any hotel, there is an additional cost for soda and alcohol, spa treatments, beach tours, and the casino. Travel agents will provide information on what the different packages include, if there are any promotions, and will advise to order everything in advance to avoid surprise expenses.

Can meals be pre-ordered for restaurants and shows?

Reservations for shows, themed restaurants, spa treatments, and beach tours can be made several weeks before sailing, either on the cruise company's website or via the company's app. It is not recommended to wait until the day of boarding the ship, because attractions sell out quickly. Attractions specifically for children can and should be booked closer to the date of travel, as children tend to change their moods and wants frequently.

Kosher food

Inform the travel agent in advance about any dietary restrictions, including kosher. The number of days required to pre-order kosher food varies between companies (30-90 days in advance), and some companies charge a fee. In Israel, several travel agencies purchase rooms in advance from various cruise companies and offer kosher options at the time of booking. You can make a reservation several weeks before the sailing. Cruise restaurant ''Rhapsody of the Seas'' / (credit: Yoav Itiel)

Will the boat rock and sway? Do many people get seasick?

Ship rocking usually occurs during storms or really big sea waves. Cruise companies invest in stabilization systems, which help significantly reduce swaying and preserve your travel experience as much as possible. If the weather is good, no movement from the ship is felt at all so the chances of getting seasick are slim. Consult a doctor for anti-nausea medications and purchase them only as a safety precaution. Pack anti-nausea medications purchased in advance in Israel to avoid paying a high fee on the ship.

The less Internet usage, the better

Internet is an expensive commodity on cruise ships. If possible, opt out of paying for internet throughout the cruise to fully enjoy the experience and disconnect. If buying Internet, calculate the amount of data needed in advance, because a large package can reach hundreds of shekels. When the ship docs to its destination, buy an international SIM card for easier and cheaper connection. Most cruises will have a large number of docks, which means you will be at the beach/destination where the ship docks for an entire day. When you return to the ship, turn on flight mode until the next docking.

Power outlets for a cruise ship

Each ship has a different voltage for electricity, depending on the country that manufactured it. Confirm the voltage of the ship with your travel agent and purchase adapters as needed. Plan to bring an outlet extender as well as most rooms only have one outlet.

What to wear on a cruise?

Comfortable, comfortable, and comfortable. After all, it's a vacation and it's important to feel relaxed. Even for vacations in the summer, long clothes are required. The open sea brings a cool breeze in the evening, so it is better to dress in warmer clothes.

My suitcase was lost at the airport and I'm on my way to the ship, what do I do?

At the airport, go to the lost counter to report that your luggage did not arrive. Fill out a form for the route details of the ship. The airline will take care of transferring your luggage to the ship, and will hopefully be waiting for you at the next port. What do you wear? The most important thing is that you are comfortable. Guests on the MSC MUSICA ship (credit: Yoav Itiel)

When do you arrive at the port?

If the cruise departs from another country, it is recommended to fly a day before the departure date of the cruise so as not to risk flight delays. On most ships, check-in starts at 11:00 a.m. and closes a little before the ship sets sail. Some cruise lines allow vacationers to schedule their own check-in, but this might lead to an over-crowded check-in area. Plan ahead to ensure a smooth travel process.

Arrive at the initial check-in at least three hours before the designated time in order to enter the ship comfortably, get to know the ship and explore it, and depart calm and relaxed. On most cruise lines, the check-in counter and the ship gate will close about an hour and a half to two hours before sailing to avoid delays. The ship will not wait for latecomers. Latecomers will have no choice but to find a flight to the next port the ship will dock at and connect to it from there. When docking at the beaches it is advisable to arrive back 40 minutes before the planned time. Account for possible traffic or any setbacks on the way back to the ship.

It is recommended to go on a tour on behalf of the boat, but it is not a cheap matter. A beach in the city of Cannes, where the ships are anchored (credit: Ziv Rainstein)

Is it possible to tour independently when docking?

It is recommended to go on a beach tour on behalf of the cruise company, however these tours are not cheap. The leading cruise companies work with the best guides who provide information and access to places that cannot be reached on an independent tour. Beyond that, they are also responsible for getting you on time to the ship and saving you the stress of navigating a foreign city. Traveling with the cruise company will also help avoid local scammers looking to take advantage of travelers who might not be familiar with the currency.

Always be connected to the room key

The room key has several significant functions, besides opening the door to your room. It also serves as a loaded credit card to make purchases that are not included in the cost of the cruise such as the spa, ordering alcohol, etc. In addition, the card is also an exit and entry from the ship. When docking at a coastal port, make sure to bring the room key to ensure you will be able to get back on the ship.

Is it required to tip the workers or waiters?

In short, yes. Tipping is a sensitive topic. The workers on the ship provide outstanding service and are therefore rewarded in the form of tips. For most cruise companies, the amount will be added to the room bill at the end of the cruise. Some companies have started adding tips as a requirement when booking and paying for the cruise.

So, how about a vacation on a cruise ship?