This digital media initiative highlights strength of Jewish, Israeli women during Gaza war

A social media initiative titled "Women of Valor - Women of the War" began last month for the purpose of showcasing the strength and untold narratives of Jewish and Israeli women amidst the war against Hamas.

The whole campaign is led by Shifra Soloveichik, the wife of an IDF reserve duty soldier, who also has a social media and film background, and these stories are meant to unite and amplify Jewish women worldwide through sharing their own personal experiences on multiple social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube, and WhatsApp.

“We’d like to focus our story not on our persecution, rather our unwavering commitment to the continuation of life," Soloveichik said. "Through Women of Valor - Women of the War,' we aim to provide a safe space for all Jewish women to feel seen and heard, while also fostering a deeper sense of connection and identity within Jewish communities in the diaspora.”

The women involved in the project

Some of the videos from this initiative can be seen below, and can be follow by their Instagram and TikTok handles, which is @valorstories:

The first is Senai Guedalia, who lost her husband on October 7.

Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to logos of social media apps Signal, Whatsapp and Telegram projected on a screen in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION/FILE PHOTO)

The second is Iris Haim, whose son was taken hostage and was later mistakenly killed by the IDF while trying to escape captivity.

The third is Regi Kagan, who converted to Judaism, moved to Israel, and married an IDF soldier.