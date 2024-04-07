Jessica Newman: Jerusalem's acupuncturist who gets the point

When it comes to acupuncture, Jerusalem’s Jessica Newman is as legit as they come.

(Full disclosure: My partner and I both see Newman as our acupuncturist, but this article is not sponsored.)

Acupuncture is one of the most popular forms of alternative medicine out there, rooted deeply in traditional Chinese medicine. Over the years, its popularity in the West has only continued to grow.

With that in mind, In Jerusalem sat down with Newman to discuss her life, practice, and some common misconceptions about her work.

Where did you get your experience?

I was blessed to grow up in Bettendorf, Iowa, a pure Americana natural town full of honesty, integrity, and work ethic. My father, Dr. Philip Newman, D.C., went to Palmer Chiropractic College close by, and was known as a master healer among his colleagues – later credited with bringing applied kinesiology to Virginia – so I naturally wanted to follow in his footsteps. Jessica Newman is seen administering an acupuncture treatment to a patient. (credit: AARON REICH)

He became an acupuncturist 33 years into his chiropractic practice.

I decided by sixth grade that I wanted to be a natural doctor, following in the footsteps of my father and brother, Dr. Moshe Newman, with whom I apprenticed at his Jerusalem clinic before college.

I decided to do a concomitant doctorate of chiropractic and a master’s of acupuncture and Oriental medicine in Southern California University of Health Sciences, South Baylo University.

I have a cousin, Jennifer Pearlstein, who was a senior faculty member at BASI [Body Arts and Science International] Pilates, Newport Beach. It was perfect timing – at the start of Pilates’ mega popularity in southern California.

Being in SoCal, I had a chance to work with celebrity Pilates instructors for Madonna, the Matrix crew, Oprah Winfrey, and [actress] Danielle Fishel, whom I got the opportunity to teach myself.

I worked as a physical therapy Pilates instructor in Beverly Hills, and worked in this and integrative health in Southern California for most of my life.

I received an award in 2018 for my work with over 12,000 patients in two LA urgent cares, with an approximately 91% success rate.

With my unique and vast integrative experience, I wanted to come to Israel and serve with the wisdom I had accrued.

Why should people consider acupuncture?

Back in California, a large portion of MDs were so overwhelmed with patients that they welcomed my high 90%+ results of acupuncture outcomes.

For example, at US Healthworks healthcare provider, the medical director, his physician’s assistant, orthopedist, and extremities MDs all sent me a large percentage of their patients. They were amazed with the results – and even the medical director called me ‘The Miracle Worker.’

Back in school, I read studies of efficacy rates of acupuncture: Most of the RCT meta-analyses consistently revealed acupuncture efficacy in the majority of cases.

A great personal example: A 74-year-old male presented with elephantiasis on his right leg and several large nodules on his arm and stomach after a Yom Kippur War injury.

For 50 years, medical doctors had no success. But after just five acupuncture and cupping sessions, we saw improvement. He just finished his 35th treatment, and his right leg is nearly the size of his left, and his nodules are rapidly decreasing in size.

What are some misconceptions about acupuncture you want to clear up?

Evidence-based medicine is utilized as a part of my disciplines. I am careful to back my treatments and findings with research.

I had a recent patient referred from informed medical doctors at Shaare Zedek [Medical Center in Jerusalem]. They didn’t have a substantial treatment to reverse the patient’s Bell’s palsy. Recent meta-analysis of RCT [randomized controlled trial] studies indicated a 70% prognosis success rate with 24 treatments in eight weeks. After just seven treatments, the patient had nearly 99% recovery of facial symmetry.

In my clinical cases, I’ve also seen acupuncture demystify the idiopathy [inconclusiveness] common in many Western medical diagnoses.

Another misconception which I’ve seen is inadequately skilled practitioners influencing patients’ poor opinions due to failed and inappropriate treatments. I’ve heard many cautionary tales from patients who’ve had poor experiences with acupuncture here. I’m sure there are plenty of capable acupuncturists in Israel, I just recommend being cautious and doing research about the practitioner’s educational background. And looking at patient reviews is always worthwhile.

From my understanding, many alternative health disciplines in Israel are not regulated outside of requiring a degree from a university. This means there is no quality standard of practice here. In California, I had to pass a strenuous State Board Exam in addition to my master’s of acupuncture in Oriental medicine.

As in all things, delving into backgrounds when receiving health services is always recommended.

This could avoid much of the negatively preconceived notions that drive people away from alternative and complementary therapies, especially in Israel.

With that being said, there is often a misconception about acupuncture that it hurts. While the sensation can be compared to a pinch like a mosquito bite, with proper breathing techniques and instruction, the whole experience can actually be incredibly peaceful and rejuvenating, like having a three-hour deep nap in 30 minutes!

How has your business been impacted by the war?

It seems to me that the war impacted everyone’s lives, and therefore their businesses. It seems most everyone has lost someone or knows someone who has. We lost my beloved nephew, David Newman, H”yd [may God avenge his blood], on October 7.

Nothing is the same. I don’t feel like the same person anymore.

Even in my clinic, I felt I was going through the motions, powered by David’s memory.

David’s friends founded an organization in his memory called Soldiers Save Lives. They’ve already raised over $22 million for soldiers and displaced families for necessities.

I was very grateful in this time of national tragedy to focus on my patients, putting aside my grief and helping others for David.

Patients still need help now more than ever. I’ve been offering community acupuncture for PTSD, for up to 10 people at a time, utilizing war points from Acupuncturists Without Borders protocol.

We all can use time to heal and recharge, so I’m here for it.■

Jessica Newman’s clinic is located in Ramot, Jerusalem. She can be reached at 055-943-9690.