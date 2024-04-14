The Spa Village at Hamat Gader offers a Galilee escape to mineral pools and tranquility

Spa Village Resort Hotel in Hamat Gader has reopened its doors after a five-month closure. This adults-only resort offers a chance to unwind in natural, thermos-mineral pools surrounded by beautiful vegetation and enjoy spa treatments. In addition to overnight stays, Spa Village welcomes day visitors; pre-booking is required. Day visitors have bathrobes and lockers.

Spa Village, the VIP complex of Hamat Gader, is a luxury hotel nestled at the edge of the Hamat Gader Park. Lush greenery reminiscent of a tropical forest surrounds the resort. A natural “hot stream” winds its way through it, creating cascading waterfalls among the vegetation. The heart of Spa Village is two hot thermal-mineral pools surrounded by lounge chairs, and next to them – a sauna, coffee corner, and treatment rooms.

Acclaimed with a 9.0 rating on Tripadvisor, Spa Village offers 31 European-style suites, surrounded by palm trees and hot springs. These suites feature a spacious Jacuzzi for two with mineral-rich hot spring water, a king-size bed, a sitting area, a tea and coffee corner, a mini-bar, a safe, a multi-channel TV, and more.

We stayed in a premium suite, recently renovated, and decorated in a modern country atmosphere. Woven lampshades and natural décor elements, like wood and stone accents, complete the calming ambiance. The suite, impeccably maintained, offered a variety of amenities. Our favorite highlight was a spacious Jacuzzi filled with thermal or freshwater, located in a private enclosure with a frosted glass wall for privacy. In the bathroom, a rain shower awaited, and the suite also included a seating area with a Nespresso machine.

We spent most of the time at the thermal mineral pool where the atmosphere is very peaceful. Gentle spa music plays in the background, and the lapping water of the waterfall masks any noise or speech. It’s a place of tranquility; no talking on the phone or smoking allowed. THE SPA Village resort hotel in Hamat Gader – an exclusive and cozy resort. (credit: Romi and Asaf)

When it gets hot, a misting system kicks in, cooling the air above the pool while creating a magical and pleasant mist screen. The pools are open round the clock – 24 hours a day!

A magical feeling during the evening

In the evening, green lighting transforms the space, and a fire bowl is lit, adding romance and magic. By the pool, there is a coffee and tea corner with complimentary snacks.

Opposite are the sauna and spa treatment rooms, an essential part of the stay here. The spa offers an extensive menu of massages and body treatments. The massage I received here was truly exceptional!

The hotel offers additional amenities including a small gym and a lobby with a pool table. Meals are served at the Blue Bar dairy restaurant. A buffet-style breakfast with plenty of fine cheeses and salads, hot servings, coffee omelets, natural orange juice, and cakes is included. Lunch and dinner offer a la carte selections of dairy pastas, salads, and fish.

Spa Village is an exclusive and cozy resort. Everything here is nearby, ensuring a convenient stay. Upon arrival, guests are met at the private parking lot reserved for hotel visitors and are driven in a golf cart straight to the hotel entrance.

This complimentary shuttle service remains available throughout the stay, offering rides back to the vehicle or transportation to any other location within the park.

Spa Village guests enjoy full access to the Hamat Gader facilities, including the large thermal hot springs with waterfalls and jets at a temperature of up to 42 degrees. In addition, there is a cold seasonal pool with an extreme slide and the famous crocodile farm.

The writer was a guest of Spa Village.

Spa Village, Hamat Gader, *6393, www.hamat-gader.com/en/spa-village-homepage/