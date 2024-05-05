Picture waking up to a mirror that reflects a fresh, radiant complexion. Envision a morning where you don’t spot every blemish while rubbing the sleep from your eyes.

This is the ultimate goal of exfoliators: digging deep and getting the crud out.

There are numerous types of exfoliators, but the most common by far are physical and chemical exfoliants. The former involves using a physical medium to scrape off dead skin, while the latter involves chemicals such as enzymes and acid-based products that dissolve dead skin.

Exfoliation is a crucial step in everyone’s skincare routine, whether one has oily or dry skin or porous or smooth skin. One’s skin type determines how often exfoliation must be done.

Apparently, humans are not the only ones needing to clean their pores. Scientists revealed in a 2021 study published in the Journal of Marine Science and Engineering that they spotted humpback whales “rolling around on the sandy ocean floor to exfoliate their skin,” according to Smithsonian Magazine.

While whales have developed a particularly unique technique, humans have what I would consider more of a standard system. The top five exfoliators of 2024 (credit: Companies mentioned, INGIMAGE)

For this week’s rankings, I ranked the products – which were tested over a significant period of time to prevent overlapping effects – based on texture, application, immediate skin feel, and skin feel after 24 hours.

Best Overall: Yves Rocher Pure Menthe Anti-Blackhead Cleanser & Scrub

NIS 75 | 125 ml.

Yves Rocher surprised me for the better with this one. While it has been a regular favorite in this column’s listings, its products tend to be stronger and not necessarily suitable for more sensitive skin. While the exfoliating grains in this product are as small as any deep-cleaning exfoliator (meaning the product is a little stronger), it did not leave the face feeling puffy and beaten; rather, the pores were cleaned out and tightened, and the skin looked radiant.

www.yvesrocher.co.il/

Best Chemical Exfoliant: Dermalogica Liquid Peelfoliant

NIS 324 | 59 ml.

When I think of an exfoliant, I think of something thick and coarse. This product is the opposite. Pink and fluid like cough syrup, the tingling sensation a minute after applying is the only thing that would tell you that you’re in the midst of exfoliating. It’s so gentle, but the tightened feel of the skin is immediate.

www.dermalogica.co.il/

Best Body Exfoliant: Lierac Laboratoires Body-Hydra+ Micropeeling

NIS 129 | 200 ml.

This grainy exfoliant digs deep to clean out the pores – not on the face but on the body. Micro-granules gently teasing off dead skin and dirt make the skin feel buttery after using it.

lierac.co.il/

Best Exfoliant for Gentle Skin: Weleda Pearl Scrub

NIS 84.90 | 150 ml.

This chunkier exfoliant is excellent for sensitive skin. The granules are less irritating on the skin upon application, while still cleaning deep. It is not too rough, and it foams up like a face soap. It leaves the face feeling tightened and clean.

www.weleda.co.il/

Best Brightening Exfoliant: Yves Rocher Gentle Brightening Scrub

NIS 99 | 125 ml.

While I would not recommend this product for sensitive skin since it’s a very intense exfoliant, I would absolutely recommend it for a firmer face. For lack of a better phrase, it really gets in there. And I can clearly see that my pores have been totally cleansed. The very gentle scent is super pleasant, and my skin felt amazing afterward.

www.yvesrocher.co.il/