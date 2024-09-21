I’ll be honest: I’m not a believer.

I don’t think face masks do much at all. At best, they leave your skin feeling good immediately but without any lasting positive effects. At worst, it’s a goopy sheet of paper pressed against your skin.

So, you can imagine that my attitude was begrudging, to put it mildly, when I approached the subject of writing a face mask review for my column.

The oldest known face mask found was in a Chinese nobleman’s tomb from the Spring and Autumn Period (approximately 771-476 BCE). An analysis of the creamy face mask revealed that it was made from beef fat mixed with minerals from white stalactites found in limestone caves. The container, just over two inches tall, was sealed and placed near the deceased’s head.

The use of cave-derived materials may have had spiritual significance in Taoist practices, as caves were symbolically important and stalactites were highly valued for their perceived medicinal and cosmetic properties. Israel's top five face masks of 2024. (credit: Companies mentioned)

“All right, so I’ll do it; I’ll review the products,” I said.

To my dismay, I loved quite a few of them.

So with that grumpy introduction out of the way, I present to you the top five, ranked according to application and the feel of the skin after removal – both immediately and the following morning.

Best Overall: Shiseido Vital Perfection LiftDefine Radiance Face Mask

NIS 600 for a pack of six sheet masks

I am as surprised as you are to find a sheet mask at the top of the list, but there you have it. This is one of the most fun face masks to put on. A childlike glee took over me as I not only placed a cool, slimy sheet mask across my face but also a more cottony one across my chin and neck and strapped it onto my ears like a medical mask. The mask felt immediately nourishing, soaking deep and tightening the skin. After 10 minutes, when the mask was removed, my skin was glowing with a thin sheen of that pleasant liquid. My skin is also sensitive, but the mask seemed to cool my discomfort. I would highly recommend this – and coming from me about a sheet mask, that is saying something.

Best Homemade Face Mask: The Girl in the Cafe’s Coffee Face Mask

This one probably threw you for a loop, huh? That’s right: One of the top five face masks is one you can make at home with some relatively simple ingredients you can find in your pantry or at your local all-natural store. I found this one a few months ago on a blog called The Girl in the Cafe and decided to test it out. And let me tell you: If the scent alone doesn’t have you groaning with joy, the feel of your skin afterward will.

She uses:

50-60 gr. espresso coffee, ground

6-8 dried wild sage leaves, pulverized

4-6 drops of 3-4 of your favorite essential oils (she recommends bergamot, ylang-ylang, rosemary, and sweet orange)

1 Tbsp. melted coconut oil

2 Tbsp. avocado oil

Simply mix those up, apply evenly to the face, wait anywhere between 10 and 30 minutes, and gently wash off with warm water. Your skin will be left feeling soft and smooth, as well as looking smooth and glowing.

Best Hydrating Mask: Radiant Seoul Beauty Hydrating Sheet Mask

NIS 15 for a pack of five sheet masks

This mask was exactly what you expect when you read “sheet mask” on the package. It is thin, slimy, and immediately cooling, and despite being frustrating to put on (as all face masks are), it feels so pleasant when worn. The skin felt more energized, if that makes any sense, after taking the mask off, and darker spots were a little less noticeable. The best part, however, was that there was none of that post-mask discomfort, no intense feeling of the skin or hyper-awareness. This is the one for those who think regular face masks are too much.

Best Mud Mask: Laline Clay & Dead Sea Mud Mask

$25 | 100 ml.

If you want to get your US pals a gift with an Israeli feel, the Laline US store has your back with this one.

This mud mask is especially perfect for oily skin. When I’m having a breakout, this mask is my go-to. It leaves the skin feeling smooth and, since I apply it at night and take it off right before bed, I tend to wake up in the morning with my breakout significantly reduced.

Best Purifying Mask: Sabon Michal Mineral Face Mask

This mud mask felt a little rough on application, as it doubles as a facial scrub. It has a distinctive scent, which was initially enjoyable but a little overwhelming after extended exposure. It dried quickly, which I like, as someone who wants to wear a face mask for around 5 to 10 minutes tops. It drew impurities to the surface like a good mud mask should. Bonus points once again for this being an all-natural brand, too.

