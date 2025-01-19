Happy New Year, folks!

With new years come resolutions, and if there’s one I say we should all have, it is to put a definitive end to crispy, wispy, altogether dry hair.

One product that is the strongest tool in this field – other than getting a trim every other week – is a good, strong, sturdy, and effective hair mask. Of course, there are also habitual changes one should make, such as lowering the hair wash count or avoiding sodium laureth sulfate in all hair products, but sometimes there’s just that go-to that is a life-saver to have around.

I’ll save you the historical round-up: Hair masks aren’t that old. They’re basically conditioners on steroids. But that is exactly what we need sometimes!

So here’s the round-up of the top five, ranked as such according to application, shine, and hydration. Top five hair masks in Israel of 2025. (credit: Companies mentioned)

Best Overall: Argania Hyaluronic Acid and Keratin Hair Mask

NIS 54.90 | 500 ml.

This mask is impactful but not overwhelmingly chemical-forward, with oils relatively high on the ingredients list. For those looking for a more natural product, that’s not the easiest thing to achieve in masks (unless you make homemade), but this comes close and is effective. The scent is good, though I’ve been told that with argan oil, it’s a bit of a cilantro situation (some love it, others hate it), so take that into consideration.

argania-oil.co.il/

Best Lightweight Product: L’Oréal Paris Elvive Hyaluronic Care System Moisture Wrapping Mask

NIS 35 | 300 ml.

Yes, two L'Oréal products in a row! This mask is not as thick as could be expected of a product aimed at dehydrated hair, but this means that less product is needed to cover the whole head. It smells great and leaves hair smooth and hydrated. It doesn't have a heavy or coated feel on the hair like some of the other products in the series, but it also lacks the serious hydrating impact expected of a product aimed at dehydrated hair. It can be used daily, increasing the impression that this product is less of a heavy-duty repair mask and more of a fun, everyday hydration and shine booster.

www.loreal.com/he-il/israel/

Fastest Acting: L’Oréal Paris Metal Detox Professional Mask

NIS 229.90 | 250 ml.

L’Oréal’s Metal Detox line made an impression with its professional shampoo and struck again with this mask. While the scent is barely noticeable, this product is powerful, which is why I recommend following the instructions on the packaging and leaving it in the hair for no more than a minute. No longer is needed because the hair immediately feels buttery smooth while still strong, as those split ends are swiftly nourished.

www.loreal.com/he-il/israel/

Best Scent: Garnier Fructis Pineapple Hair Food Mask

NIS 35 | 400 ml.

Like all those in this line, this product smells delicious and fresh, like a tropical shake. Heads will surely turn, eyes closed mid-inhale. The effect is gentle, so I’d recommend it for normal-to-dry hair for more regular use. It also feels lovely to comb through afterward. The application is as you’d expect: creamy and thick but not too heavy.

www.garnier.co.il/

Best Shine: La Beaute Elixir Vitamin Mask

NIS 149.90 | 500 ml.

I’ll be honest: I had never heard of this brand before trying it out. That being said, my hair looked so very shiny after use... I was so unnerved that I went ahead and used it several more times in a row to make sure it was not a random occurrence, but indeed my hair glossed all the doo-dah day! Not only that, but when I walked around the office, I was told on multiple occasions how good my hair looked and/or smelled. This was a definitive win.

labeauteisrael.co.il/