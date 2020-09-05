Awesome Neve-Tzedek restaurant offers a stunning view of the sea

The restaurant is only open until September 17, so hurry and make a reservation if you’d like to try it. The waiters all wore masks and the tables are spaced far apart.

Co-owner Tzahi Ovadia said he and Kimche had long thought of opening a kosher restaurant and this was a good time to try. The menu is as close as possible to the non-kosher Popina with a few changes.

For example, the shrimp in the fish bao-buns is replaced here with a sea bass fillet in tempura, served with a black yuzu-wasabi aioli (NIS 84).

“I think it’s even better than the non-kosher one,” Ovadia admitted.

We also tried one of my favorite dishes of steak tartare (NIS 84) with grilled mushrooms, asparagus and truffle demi-glace. Need I say more?

For a real taste sensation, try the tartare gin and tonic (seriously, what could be bad about it?) which is cubes of a white fish, cucumber, shallots, tobiko-wasabi (tobiko are the tiny orange fish eggs served on sushi but here they’re green), and cubes of jellied gin and tonic (NIS 78).

There is also a taster’s menu for 315 shekels per person.