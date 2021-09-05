The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Bianca Del Rio has Israelis falling out of their seats

Bianca Del Rio, winner of season 6 of RuPaul's Drag Race, wowed Israeli audiences with her snark and candor in a hysterical comedy show.

By TAMAR BEERI  
SEPTEMBER 5, 2021 11:38
Bianca Del Rio leaves Israelis laughing hysterically after her performance in Tel Aviv, Israel (photo credit: ERAN LEVI)
Bianca Del Rio leaves Israelis laughing hysterically after her performance in Tel Aviv, Israel
(photo credit: ERAN LEVI)
Bianca Del Rio rocked the Israeli stage as the first drag queen show to fill up the Cultural Hall in Tel Aviv this past weekend, leaving Israelis with tears in their eyes and clutching their bellies.
The show was opened up by a set of performances by a handful of Israeli drag queens, each of which lip-synced and danced all over the stage. The performances were simple but funny and very entertaining.
Next was Sherry Vine, a drag star who didn't get her fame and fortune through RuPaul's Drag Race as Bianca had, but has a vast experience under her belt. With an unexpectedly angelic voice, Sherry wowed the audience with some satirical covers of famous songs, spinning them into musical pieces about her sexual experiences. The audience was in tears with laughter.
Her stand-up bits were also incredibly entertaining, trashing both the audience and Bianca at once.
Finally, Bianca came out. Every word out of her mouth launched a wave of giggles that washed over the audience. She did not hold back, and political correctness was nowhere to be seen. From dirty jokes to jabs at audience members, she moved from subject to subject fluidly with the skill of a comedy veteran.
Israeli drag queens pose in front of a full Tell Aviv Culture Hall after opening for Bianca Del Rio (credit: ERAN LEVI) Israeli drag queens pose in front of a full Tell Aviv Culture Hall after opening for Bianca Del Rio (credit: ERAN LEVI)
The part of the show that sent ripples of giggles all around, more than anything, was her question-and-answer portion of the show, during which she read out questions from the audience taken down prior to the show and answered them in her usual snarky attitude. 
From questions about death and rebirth to questions about threesomes, Bianca quipped back at every single one with humorous jabs that had everyone falling over with laughter. 
Altogether, Bianca was a riot. She showed the shame grace and charisma that those who watched her season of RuPaul's Drag Race know she's capable of.


Tags Tel Aviv comedy performance RuPaul's Drag Race
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Religion is not a political tool - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett is learning that political statements do not make political reality - Opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The Gilboa prison escape doesn't rock

By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Talk about a mixture of irony and idiocy in Israeli COVID policy

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

The Gilboa Prison break isn't the stuff of legends

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Israeli anti-vaxx leader dies of COVID-19

Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021.
2

Pool of water near Dead Sea turns blood red, authorities investigating

The bright red color of the waters of Lake Motro between the main Ounianga Lakes of northern Chad, Central Africa
3

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2
4

Flu season expected to slam Israel early and hard, health officials say

Women shopping in Jerusalem with face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic
5

Could an Israeli HIV drug stop COVID-19 in only a few days?

Vials of the Israeli drug Codivir

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by