Bianca Del Rio has Israelis falling out of their seats

Bianca Del Rio rocked the Israeli stage as the first drag queen show to fill up the Cultural Hall in Tel Aviv this past weekend, leaving Israelis with tears in their eyes and clutching their bellies.

The show was opened up by a set of performances by a handful of Israeli drag queens, each of which lip-synced and danced all over the stage. The performances were simple but funny and very entertaining.

Next was Sherry Vine, a drag star who didn't get her fame and fortune through RuPaul's Drag Race as Bianca had, but has a vast experience under her belt. With an unexpectedly angelic voice, Sherry wowed the audience with some satirical covers of famous songs, spinning them into musical pieces about her sexual experiences. The audience was in tears with laughter.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-and-wellness/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

Her stand-up bits were also incredibly entertaining, trashing both the audience and Bianca at once.

Finally, Bianca came out. Every word out of her mouth launched a wave of giggles that washed over the audience. She did not hold back, and political correctness was nowhere to be seen. From dirty jokes to jabs at audience members, she moved from subject to subject fluidly with the skill of a comedy veteran.

Israeli drag queens pose in front of a full Tell Aviv Culture Hall after opening for Bianca Del Rio (credit: ERAN LEVI)

The part of the show that sent ripples of giggles all around, more than anything, was her question-and-answer portion of the show, during which she read out questions from the audience taken down prior to the show and answered them in her usual snarky attitude.

From questions about death and rebirth to questions about threesomes, Bianca quipped back at every single one with humorous jabs that had everyone falling over with laughter.