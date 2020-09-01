Dead Sea gets new photography exhibition

A new photography exhibition sponsored by the Dead Sea Mall, which is located at the heart of Ein Bokek tourism region, offers a refreshing new look of the world's lowest point on the earth.

The exhibition is made up from a variety of photographs depicting the dead sea from various and somewhat unusual perspectives, revealing, according to the organizers, some of its more "vivacious" aspects.

"The public keeps hearing that the Dead Sea is dying and that soon it will vanish entirely, but we want to show them something different," said Mushalem Fodur, Dead City Mall CEO.

The pictures presented at the exhibition were taken by photographers who work in the Israeli media and abroad.

"The Dead Sea attracts some 2 million visitors a year, who come to witness its beauty, and that's why it also attracts so much attention from photographers," said Nir Vagner, Head of Tamar Regional Council.

Some of the photographers whose photographs were put up in the exhibition include Alex Kolomoisky, Yaniv Nadav, Alex Taubin and Ohad Zwigenberg.

"There is no other magical place like the Dead Sea, anywhere else in the world, which includes hidden spots, amazing sunsets and special people," says Ohad Zwigenberg, one of the photographers who participated in the exhibition.

In the future, these pictures could severe as a reminder of the vast and beautiful body of water, as the Dead Sea recedes by almost a full meter a year (3 feet), according to scientists.

Oren Ben Hakun, whose photos are also part of the exhibition, offers a different perspective, saying that "when you look through the lens on the Dead Sea you are flooded with all kinds of emotions: the power of nature and aesthetic serenity. It's a pure Israeli nature at its best."