Epstein, Maxwell pictured at Queen Elizabeth's Balmoral estate

A never-before-seen picture of convicted pedophile and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein and his alleged accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell sitting in what appears to be the log cabin belonging to Queen Elizabeth II was shown at Maxwell's trial, UK media reported on Thursday.

The photo, undated and taken by an unknown photographer, was obtained by the FBI in a raid on Epstein's home in New York. It depicts the two relaxing before a log cabin, seemingly identical to the log cabin Queen Elizabeth and other members of the royal family have been photographed at in their Balmoral estate in Scotland.

Though the date is unclear, it is thought that it could have been taken in 1999, when Queen Elizabeth's son, Prince Andrew, is thought to have invited them to the estate, according to the BBC

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") == -1 &&window.location.pathname.indexOf("/breaking-news/")==-1 ){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Prince Andrew is a known associate of Epstein and Maxwell, and allegations that he had participated in various sexual offenses have been levied against him, though he has denied all charges, and he is not currently being accused in the trial itself.

While the photograph could be inferred to establish a link between Epstein, Maxwell and the Royal Family, that was not the intended purpose of showing the photograph.

Ghislaine Maxwell sits at the defense table during a hearing to discuss which expert witnesses will be able to testify at Maxwell's upcoming sex crimes trial in New York, US, in this courtroom sketch on November 10, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/JANE ROSENBERG/FILE PHOTO)

Rather, the picture, along with many others shown in the trial, was intended by the prosecution to illustrate the relationship between Maxwell and Epstein, intending to portray an intimate and romantic relationship rather than the defense's claims of a purely business, employee-boss relationship, according to The Telegraph

Maxwell is currently facing up to 80 years behind bars in this massive sex trafficking trial.