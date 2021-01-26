Is Harry Potter going to be a live-action television series?

HBO may be in the early stages of developing a live-action Harry Potter television series, international media claimed on Monday.According to The Hollywood Reporter, WarnerMedia representatives have spoken on several occasions with writers in an attempt to potentially explore the famed book and film series, now on the small screen. Nevertheless, no writers or talent are currently officially attached to such a project, several reports stated. It is also unclear at what point of the franchise's vast timeline such a television series would focus on, Variety reported.HBO Max, Warner Brothers and original author J. K. Rowling control the rights to the Harry Potter franchise.The initial report of such a project has received mixed responses online, as many are excited to see their favorite book series reimagined once more, while others harshly critique the actions of Rowling, who sparked backlash on numerous occasions for claiming that transgender people should be defined by biological sex rather than gender identification.Harry Potter is a fictional book series comprised of seven novels, alongside a series of eight films based on them, a spin-off play and numerous spin-off films and books such as The Tales of Beedle and the Bard and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them.The books and films together broke numerous records worldwide, with high ratings, fast sales and millions of fans throughout the world. The series inspired theme parks attached to Universal Studios, alongside many other tourist hotspots throughout England.
The series received a Yiddish translation in early 2020 which sold out within mere days of its release.