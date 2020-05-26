Jackie Jakubowski, editor of Swedish Jewish magazine, dies at 68

Jakubowski died Sunday at the age of 68 after a long illness, according to the Jewish Council of Stockholm

Jakubowski, who was born in Poland, came to Sweden in 1970 as a refugee. He served as editor-in-chief of the cultural magazine Judisk Krönika, or Jewish Chronicle, between 1980 and 2015. In 2000, he was named “Journalist of the Year” by Sweden’s Magazines.

He is the author of several books: “Jewish Trials and Re-examinations” (1992); “The Sound of Alef” (2000); “Beyond Bet” (2005); and “Traces of Lamed (2009), the latter three essay collections on individual Hebrew letters.

“Jackie was for several decades one of the strongest and most knowledgeable Jewish voices in Sweden. The fact that he is no longer with us is a great loss not only for us Swedish Jews but for the whole society,” said Aron Verständig, chairman of the Jewish Assembly in Stockholm.