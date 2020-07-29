Madonna censored for sharing coronavirus conspiracy video on Instagram

Music icon Madonna was hit with a fact checking label after posting a coronavirus conspiracy theory video to her Instagram, the same video that got US President Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. temporarily suspended from Twitter.The video Madonna shared, which was originally shared by right-wing news outlet Breitbart, showed four individuals identifying as doctors standing before the Supreme Court building. One of them, a woman who claims to be a Houston-based doctor named Stella Immanuel, said that hydoxochloriquine was the cure to the coronavirus, and stated that wearing face masks was unnecessary. Immanuel also added that she had treated 350 COVID-19 patients with the drug.According to the Huffington Post, Immanuel is the head of Fire Power Ministries, which appears to be located in a Houston strip mall and promotes a baptism of fire program that offers “miracles, healings and deliverance.”“They would rather let fear control the people and let the rich get richer and the poor get poorer,” Madonna wrote as a caption to the video post, and added that she considered Immanuel her hero.However, the video was soon pulled from Instagram, and was replaced by a blurred filter and with the caption "False Information."Instagram, alongside Facebook, YouTube and Twitter, had pulled the video from their platforms due to spreading misleading and potentially harmful information about the novel coronavirus.In response, British singer Annie Lennox commented “This is utter madness!!! I can’t believe that you are endorsing this dangerous quackery. Hopefully your site has been hacked and you’re just about to explain it,” the New York Post reported.The post is the latest in a long line of controversial posts made by the pop star on Instagram as part of her "Quarantine Diaries." Previous controversial posts include a video of herself in a bathtub naked, where she called COVID-19 "the great equalizer." She had also shared a clip of Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan's July 4th speech. While the nearly-two-minute clip shared by the singer previews a part of Farrakhan's speech that denounced racism in the United States, including police brutality and racism, the full speech contained antisemitic comments.According to insiders cited by the New York Post, which included friends, choreographers and former members of the Kabbalah Centre, the pop star is unaware how badly she's coming off on social media, and is refusing to listen to anyone.\Celia Jean contributed to this report.