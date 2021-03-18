The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

OECD guidance on transfer pricing during COVID-19 pandemic

The OECD guidance should help multinationals close their books for 2020 by clarifying how to use comparable published data about unrelated groups.

By LEON HARRIS  
MARCH 18, 2021 22:07
money (photo credit: REUTERS)
money
(photo credit: REUTERS)
The OECD has published guidance to multinational groups and tax authorities on how to keep transfer pricing between related parties on market terms when the market itself is affected by COVID-19. Israel joined the OECD in 2010.
Much international trade is done via related companies in multinational groups.
Below are highlights from the OECD “Guidance on the transfer pricing implications of the COVID-19 pandemic” (December 18, 2020).
The OECD guidance should help multinationals close their books for 2020 by clarifying how to use comparable published data about unrelated groups (“comparables”) in transfer pricing studies required by law.
The main issue – what’s happening?
The OECD says that during the pandemic, taxpayers may encounter difficulties in determining arm’s length conditions due to the time lag between related party “controlled” transactions and the availability of information regarding “contemporaneous uncontrolled transactions”.
The OECD says that where possible, during the pandemic, tax authorities could consider allowing taxpayers to take into account information that becomes available after the close of the taxable year in filing their returns.
For instance, assume government intervention forces a taxpayer to close its distribution facilities for three months. Care should be taken in verifying that comparable companies have faced similar restrictions. Otherwise, it might be necessary to adjust the period over which the comparison is performed (e.g., excluding the three months the taxpayer was unable to operate).
Can loss-making comparables be used?
The OECD says loss-making comparables should not be rejected on the sole basis that they suffer losses in periods affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Can “limited risk distributors” justify losses?
In cases where local subsidiaries buy products from abroad and sell them to local customers, it has become common practice to limit the risks they assume in order to limit the taxable profits they report. For example, they may use “flash title” and drop-shipping, resulting in limited risk of inventory obsolescence. Can losses be justified by the pandemic?
The OECD says that where there is a significant decline in demand due to COVID-19, distributors that assume some marketplace risk might earn a loss if the decline in demand means that sales are insufficient to cover local fixed costs.
However, it will not be appropriate for a “limited-risk” distributor that does not assume a specific risk to bear that risk. For instance, a “limited risk” distributor that does not assume credit risk should not bear losses derived from the credit risk. 
And the OECD warns tax authorities about taxpayers taking inconsistent positions about risks assumed pre- and post-pandemic.
Can intercompany agreements be changed?
The OECD says unrelated enterprises may opt to renegotiate a contract to support the financial survival of any of the transactional counterparties given the potential costs or business disruptions of enforcing the contractual obligations, or in view of anticipated increased future business with the counterparty. However, in the absence of clear evidence that independent parties in comparable circumstances would have revised their existing agreements, the modification of existing intercompany arrangements is not arm’s length (i.e. not okay).
What about claiming “force majeure”?
Some groups are using force majeure to change transfer pricing. The OECD says a force majeure clause is unlikely to be invoked in a long-term relationship if the pandemic proves to be a short-term disruption. But if the disruption is for a “longer period”, it is more likely to be invoked.
Should exceptional pandemic costs be included in cost plus billings?
Many enterprises have incurred exceptional, non-recurring operating costs, such as Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), reconfiguration of workspaces to enable physical distancing, IT infrastructure expenses relating to test, track and trace obligations and to implement teleworking arrangements. 
The OECD says look at risks assumed. The party initially incurring an exceptional cost may not be the party assuming risks associated to that cost, and consequently such costs may indeed be passed on to parties that do assume such risks. 
More generally, when reviewing a net profit indicator, exceptional costs should generally be excluded (unless they relate to the controlled transaction).
What about government assistance?
There are many types. OECD says an exhaustive analysis would not be required if it is unlikely to have a material impact on the controlled transaction.
Should advance pricing agreements with a tax authority be changed?
The OECD recommends that taxpayers approach tax authorities about a revision if there has been a material change in conditions noted in a critical assumption due to COVID-19. New advance pricing agreements are encouraged, but for shorter periods or with retrospective amendments allowed. 
As always, consult experienced tax advisers in each country at an early stage in specific cases.
leon@h2cat.com
The writer is a certified public accountant and tax specialist at Ecommerce.Tax and Harris Horoviz Consulting & Tax Ltd. 


Tags finance oecd economics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

The High Court was right to allow Israelis into the country to vote

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Israel Elections: Yair Lapid best choice for voters on the fence - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Biden must abandon negotiating with Iran, UNHRC, UNRWA - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Israel Elections: What will determine the election results?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
IDF Maj. Gen. (ret.) Yaacov Ayish

Israel must partner with US in power competition with China - opinion

 By YAACOV AYISH

Most Read

1

New Dead Sea Scroll fragments, world's oldest basket found in desert cave

Sections of the Book of the Twelve Minor Prophets scroll discovered in the Judean Desert expedition prior to their conservation.
2

Oldest woven basket in the world found in Israel, dates back 10,000 years

The 10,500-year-old basket as found in Muraba‘at Cave.
3

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
4

Coronavirus: Knesset okays electronic bracelet for returnees from abroad

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
5

'Israel will be hit by 2,000 missiles a day in future war' - IDF general

IDF gets ready for Hezbollah along the Israeli-Lebanese border

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by