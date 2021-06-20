The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Salvador Dalí exhibit to open in Herzliya next month

Dali’s iconic art pieces include the lip sofa, liquid clocks, and the Lady Godiva sculpture, and are featured prominently in the collection.

By GABRIELLE ABRAMS  
JUNE 20, 2021 21:36
World-renowned surrealist artist Salvador Dalí will have his legacy preserved in Israel next month. The Spanish painter and sculptor’s exhibition of over 100 works titled “Salvador Dalí: A Journey Into Fantasy” begins July 9 and will remain in the Arena Mall in Herzliya for three months.
The exhibition features pieces from Jewish gallery owner and president of the Dalí Universe Benjamino Levi’s extensive personal collection. His collection features bronze sculptures of various sizes, as well as glass pieces and collage works.
Dalí’s iconic art pieces include the lip sofa, liquid clocks, and the Lady Godiva sculpture, and are featured prominently in the collection. In addition to physical art pieces, exhibition visitors can explore Dalí’s works through the lens of virtual reality glasses.
The exhibition is organized by Hadran, an international travel and exhibition company that has brought collections of Van Gogh and the Titanic to Israel in previous years.
Following a hiatus in large gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hadran promoter Yuri Leschev is looking forward to returning art to the Israeli community.
“People are starving for a normal life,” said Leschev. “They just want to live normally, and that’s why an exhibition like this is great entertainment for the individual and for the whole family”
Leschev is most looking forward to displaying the beauty of Dalí’s large works, which are appropriately named Monumental Sculptures. One of these sculptures, the Nobility of Time, which will be located at the entrance to the arena, is representative of Dalí’s mixed style of art. The piece features both technical elements, the structure of the clock, and mystical and symbolic aspects, including angel and female forms.
Dalí’s inclusion of the female form is a common thread through many of his works. The exhibition, which will be divided by theme, will include a section dedicated to Dalí’s representations of women. The artist frequently used women as muses for his works, including his wife, Gala, who was a model in many of his pieces.
Dalí was revolutionary in the progression of various art styles in the 20th century. He improved upon styles ranging from impressionism and pointillism to futurism and cubism.
Leschev foresees Israeli viewers connecting with Dalí’s diverse and eccentric works on a deeper level because of the artist’s complicated connections to Judaism. Dalí was often criticized by other surrealists as an antisemite and Hitler-sympathizer. However, he also published a series of 25 drawings, commissioned by Shorewood Publishing and Israel Bonds, for the 20th anniversary of the State of Israel. The 1968 work titled “Aliyah, The Rebirth of Israel” is inspired by biblical texts as well as more contemporary history of the Jews.
Additionally, one of Dalí’s monumental sculptures, a menorah, is located at Ben-Gurion Airport.
Some genealogy experts have speculated that Dalí is partially Jewish, an identity that even he may not have been aware of, due to the Spanish Inquisition.
The exhibition will attempt to pay homage to the complicated, self-described madman that Dalí was, as his legacy will continue to influence the art world for years to come.
Tickets are available for NIS 139, full price, or NIS 119, presale. There is also a discount available for American Express cardholders.


