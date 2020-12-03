The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
The best medicine for 2020: The Finger Awards by Comedy for Change

The awards will be presented in a virtual ceremony as part of the British Television conference.

By HANNAH BROWN  
DECEMBER 3, 2020 22:14
RICKY GERVAIS will receive an award for his contribution to comedy, an honor he will likely refer to as 'getting the Finger.' (photo credit: NEIL HALL/REUTERS)
RICKY GERVAIS will receive an award for his contribution to comedy, an honor he will likely refer to as ‘getting the Finger.’
(photo credit: NEIL HALL/REUTERS)
If laughter is the best medicine, the Finger Awards sponsored by the organization Comedy for Change will be particularly welcome this year.
The awards will be presented in a virtual ceremony as part of the British Television conference. It will be broadcast live on December 4 on Content London at 4 p.m. GMT.
“We had over 100 candidates this year and we are going to give a special award for COVID-19 projects. There are some surprisingly strong candidates from Vietnam, Bahrain, and Pakistan,” said Omri Marcus, the director of the competition and the founder of Comedy for Change, which spotlights comedy that is both funny and enlightening.
British comedian and former TV executive Cally Beaton will host Friday’s online ceremony. Beaton has incredibly funny Twitter and Instagram feeds, which are worth checking out if you need something to laugh about.
Ricky Gervais will receive an award for his contribution to comedy, an honor he will likely refer to as “getting the Finger.”
Among this year’s finalists are “Medical Bill Art,” a clip from by MSCHF that shows medical bills made into paintings, which were sold for over $73,000 in order to pay, what else? – medical bills.
“Naked Ballots” by RepresentUS in the US features naked celebrities – including Sarah Silverman, Josh Gad and Sacha Baron Cohen as Borat (who actually appears fully clothed) – urging voters to mail in their ballots right away.
Other finalists’ clips lampoon the coronavirus crisis, including a Vietnamese film that features the Corona Dance, which raises awareness of the need for hand washing, and “Stay at Home” from Bahrain, which features pajama-clad people who have won medals for performing mundane tasks at home.
Marcus was a writer on the comedy series Eretz Nehederet when he was in his early 20s and has written for and created several comic and reality series. He is also the head of Screenz Originals, a global company that creates entertainment-driven, interactive customer experiences, and he volunteers as head of publicity for Eye from Zion, a humanitarian organization that performs free surgeries in Third World countries. The organization, established by his father in 2007, has saved the sight of hundreds of people (mainly children) around the world.
His motto is, “Changing the world, one joke at a time.”


