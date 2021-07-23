The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

Who influences the influencers? Meet Regev Gur

Regev Gur launched his company Narrative Group to clients see bigger returns on investments through social media influencers.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN  
JULY 23, 2021 01:04
REGEV GUR: Super excited. (photo credit: NADAV GUR)
REGEV GUR: Super excited.
(photo credit: NADAV GUR)
 
Everyone should know Regev Gur – at least that is what his clients said in an interview with the Magazine.
Born in Jerusalem and just 30 years old, Gur launched his company Narrative Group and has used it to tap into a market that helps the most innovative names in tech see bigger returns on their investments through social media influencers
“We forge connections between those micro-influencers and companies with strategic planning, content and advice on how to take advantage of the latest viral trends to build their audiences,” Gur described. “The best kind of marketing out there is when someone recommends someone else to do or get something – especially when they actually believe in what they are saying and selling.”
According to Gur, more than 80% of consumers are likely to buy something a micro-influencer recommends. His job therefore is to make connections between these micro-influencers and his clients, to help create viral campaigns, build their audiences and ultimately achieve their business goals. 
Influencers are people like “Mr Whose The Boss,” considered Britain’s leading YouTuber for gadgets and technology, or the “SubwayCreatures” – the Internet-turned-Instagram brand run by Rick McGuire with 2.2 million followers. 
His clients include the mobile gaming company Sayollo, the New York apartment rental application Openigloo and the Internet privacy company Mine, among many others.
“Our plan revolves around promoting content creators while providing a targeted solution to marketing managers, who want to take advantage of the many opportunities available to them on TikTok and other fast-growing platforms,” he said in a Q&A published on the website Ad Review. “When I hear CMOs say that they are not yet on TikTok because ‘it seems childish,’ then I urge them to remember how Facebook, Twitter and Instagram were all labeled the same at the beginning.”
Narrative Group is headquartered in New York (though half of its six employees work out of Israel), for companies coming from the Jewish State to the Big Apple, Gur said. 
“I am a key point person for everything related to tech in New York.”
And he takes it personally, “getting super excited when I see my companies featured on the subway or at the train station. We are placing our companies in the most amazing locations ever. I am so proud, and I have a lot of loyalty.”
ONE OF his clients, Sayollo CEO Jonathan Attias, said he uses Gur for his “point of view” about the world of influencers and how he manages to get into the headspace of his customers. 
“He’s selling products and helping influencers grow,” Attias said. “He is one of the smartest and most well-connected guys I have ever met.”
According to Attias, Gur knows “90% of the people I ask him to connect me with – or he knows the guy who can connect me to them.”
Gur said that a lot of his work with Israeli companies is teaching them to “speak the culture.”
It’s not just about the language,” he explained, “but how to talk with clients, how to say, ‘thank you so much’ – the nuances that you need to make it in America.”
He joked about a time he was on a Zoom call with a client and a potential investor from Kansas City. 
“He was rude the entire conversation and at the end he hung up with a ‘tov, bye,’” Gur recalled. “The investor asked me if my client did not like him. I had to explain that this is just how the client talks because he is Israeli. 
“We don’t do small talk,” Gur said with a chuckle.
Gur travels a lot and he said attending conferences for the last nearly 10 years has helped to equip him for the international marketplace. He has learned how to be polite, to listen – not talk over people, he said. 
He has also learned how to maximize his day.
Gur wakes up at 5 a.m. every day. He holds meetings to 20 minutes because “if progress can’t be made within that time frame, it probably can’t be done in an hour.”
And he stays organized using the Asana project management tool to track his and his team’s projects.
He said he does it all not only to make money, but because he has a vision of being a philanthropist. His heroes are people like entrepreneur Morris Kahn, who helped send Israel into space.
“He did great business on the one hand,” Gur said. “On the other hand, he actually impacted people. For me, it is not about money or personal achievement or a better car; my real dream is philanthropy.”
Gur said, “I see injustice when I walk along the streets of New York. Someone rents a penthouse for $100,000 a month and five seconds down the road is someone homeless. I cannot see this gap and ignore it. I want to help close the gap.”


Tags social media innovation influencer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

It's time for Israel to get into the Olympic spirit - opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
DAOUD KUTTAB

Is Gaza human-rights activist Mohammad El Halabi getting a fair trial?

 By DAOUD KUTTAB
Leah Aharoni

Why we should everything to save 2-year-old Alta Fixsler - comment

 By LEAH AHARONI
Douglas Bloomfield

Trust must be restored between Israel and the USA - opinion

 By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Rachel Levmore

Two rabbis oppose the prenup that prevents women from becoming agunot

 By RACHEL LEVMORE
Most Read
1

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
2

COVID: Entrance of vaccinated to Israel postponed again amid outbreak

THE ALMOST empty Ben-Gurion Airport last week.
3

20% of Americans believe microchips are inside COVID-19 vaccines - study

A medical worker holds a syringe with Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) before administering an injection at a vaccination centre in a shopping mall in Saint Petersburg, Russia February 24, 2021.
4

Israeli lab: Some existing drugs could stop COVID at almost 100%

Vials of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine are seen at the Del-Pest Central Hospital in Budapest, Hungary, February 12, 2021.
5

Coronavirus: Israel launches ‘Happy Badge’ for weddings and large parties

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett prepares to adress the nation at a press conference regarding the coronavirus pandemic, July 14, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by