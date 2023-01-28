Carmel Vineyards: A new wine series from one of Israel's oldest wineries

It’s almost Purim, which means it’s almost time to decide what type of alcohol you’ll use to fulfill the mitzvah of Ad d’lo yada, meaning that you are supposed to drink until you don’t know the difference between Blessed is Mordechai (the good guy who saved the Jewish people) and Haman (the bad guy who tried to kill the Jewish people).

Now don’t worry if you don’t like to drink or can’t drink. The rabbis said you can also fulfill the mitzvah with a nap!

But for those who do like to imbibe, the Carmel Winery, one of Israel’s oldest wineries, has come up with a new series called Vineyards Choice, five different types of wine that each retail for NIS 80.