The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post The Jerusalem Report

Carmel Vineyards: A new wine series from one of Israel's oldest wineries

Carmel produces almost 20 million bottles a year, making it either the largest winery in Israel or number two after the Barkan-Segal winery.

By LINDA GRADSTEIN
Published: JANUARY 28, 2023 12:10
The Vineyard series. (photo credit: EYAL KEREN)
The Vineyard series.
(photo credit: EYAL KEREN)

It’s almost Purim, which means it’s almost time to decide what type of alcohol you’ll use to fulfill the mitzvah of Ad d’lo yada, meaning that you are supposed to drink until you don’t know the difference between Blessed is Mordechai (the good guy who saved the Jewish people) and Haman (the bad guy who tried to kill the Jewish people).

Now don’t worry if you don’t like to drink or can’t drink. The rabbis said you can also fulfill the mitzvah with a nap!

But for those who do like to imbibe, the Carmel Winery, one of Israel’s oldest wineries, has come up with a new series called Vineyards Choice, five different types of wine that each retail for NIS 80.

A new wine series from one of Israel's oldest wineries

Carmel produces almost 20 million bottles a year, making it either the largest winery in Israel or number two after the Barkan-Segal winery. CEO Nadav Arens said that 70 percent of Carmel’s production are less expensive wines in the Selected and Private Collection Series that sell for up to NIS 40 a bottle. But the new series, Vineyards, is aimed at those who are willing to spend a little more for a premium product.

“At Carmel, we are always looking to renew our brand. We see that Generation Y are less interested in wine and more interested in alcohol.”

Nadav Arens

“At Carmel, we are always looking to renew our brand,” Arens said at the wine launch in Tel Aviv. “We see that Generation Y are less interested in wine and more interested in alcohol.”

Wine festival in Jerusalem (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)Wine festival in Jerusalem (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The new series is part of the Carmel Signature label, the premium label of the winery. Of the five wines in the series, I especially liked the Volcanic White, a blend of Viognier, Pinot Gris, Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Riesling, and a tiny bit of Gewurztraminer, all from vineyards in the northern Golan Heights. It was crisp and full of minerals, and I could easily see myself sipping several glasses.

The other wine in the series that I most enjoyed was the Petit Verdot, a grape that is usually used in blending, as it has a deep purple color. Recently, some wineries have begun making a varietal Petit Verdot.

This one is made from grapes from Mevo Beitar, which is outside Jerusalem. It was aged in oak barrels for 14 months and in the bottle for another year. It has nice aromas of blackberries and a beautiful purple color.

There are also a Petit Verdot-Cabernet blend, a Cabernet Sauvignon and a delightful Chardonnay. ■



Tags wine winery purim alcohol israeli wine
PREMIUM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Priest says he went to Hell, wouldn't wish it on his worst enemy

The road to hell (illustrative)
2

Gardening expert recommends seven houseplants that will help you get rid of dust

A willow tree shades the charming garden at Beit Shalom
3

Russia sends drug addicts to war to up mobilization numbers

A Russian serviceman addresses reservists at a gathering point in the course of partial mobilization of troops, aimed to support the country's military campaign in Ukraine, in the town of Volzhsky in the Volgograd region, Russia September 28, 2022.
4

2,300-year-old teenage 'golden boy' mummy undergoes CT scan

'Golden boy’ mummy
5

A sermon written by AI - are robotic rabbis next?

Israeli perspective on artificial intelligence (Illustrative).

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by