New algorithm can map damage from incendiary devices

The algorithm was created by researchers at Ben-Gurion University and can see through clouds of smoke, quickly assessing any damage.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 28, 2021 15:41
A satellite image from May 2021 of burned lands in the Gaza Envelope (photo credit: BEN GURION UNIVERSITY OF THE NEGEV)
A satellite image from May 2021 of burned lands in the Gaza Envelope
(photo credit: BEN GURION UNIVERSITY OF THE NEGEV)
A fire damage mapping algorithm that researchers at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev (BGU) created can identify areas that were scorched by incendiary devices launched from Gaza into southern Israel, a press release on Monday announced. 
Professor Arnon Karnieli from the BGU School of Sustainability and Climate Change led the project. The researchers designed what he called an Aerosol Free Vegetation Index (AFRI) remote sensing algorithm, which is a vegetation index (VI) that can distinguish between healthy and burnt land by analyzing satellite images taken over a few days, according to the press release. Most importantly, it can also do so through thick smoke. 
VIs are used to assess forest health by measuring the concentrations of important indicators of forest ecosystem sustainability such as nitrogen, carbon and leaf pigments, according to ScienceDirect. 
The AFRI is a unique VI since it's not impeded by aerosols such as smoke or sulfates. The technology will therefore help firefighters and first responders map damaged areas and respond quickly and safely. 
This is accomplished by using a spectrometer, which measures thermal emissions of the surface and atmosphere, according to ScienceDirect. 
"The spectral signal of green agricultural lands is the same with or without a thick pall of smoke," Karnieli explained. "Satellite images taken over a number of days can differentiate between burned land and older damage."
The researchers used the algorithm to map the damage from the recent Operation Guardian of the Walls, and found that approximately 3,200 acres of Israeli lands were burned along the Gaza strip. 
The technology is already being used by the European Space Agency, and Israel will now be using it too. It is also useful during peacetime to map fire damage from forest fires or other natural infernos. 


Tags Gaza Ben Gurion University Operation Guardian of the Walls
