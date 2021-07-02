The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Innovation Technology Environmental news

Tree Men of Jerusalem

"Trees are at the pinnacle of the plant world, which transforms the earth from a barren and lifeless mass into an environment capable of supporting other forms of life such as animals and humans."

By NATAN ROTHSTEIN  
JULY 2, 2021 05:58
CRAPE MYRTLES line and liven up the beginning of Golda Meir Boulevard next to the westbound bus lane. (photo credit: NATAN ROTHSTEIN)
CRAPE MYRTLES line and liven up the beginning of Golda Meir Boulevard next to the westbound bus lane.
(photo credit: NATAN ROTHSTEIN)
Walking to “The Tzomet” – the busy intersection connecting four of north Jerusalem’s main arteries: Bar-Ilan and Shmuel HaNavi streets with Eshkol and Golda Meir boulevards – I saw two municipality men dressed in blue jeans and T-shirts, planting trees on the sidewalk next to the middle bus lane.
Their white, four-door pickup truck parked next to them halfway up on the sidewalk, they were stabilizing a freshly planted sapling next to the metal fence that forces pedestrians to cross at a distant crosswalk.
As I got closer, I saw that the sapling was still in its green bag, which I assumed was just to hold the soil and roots until the little tree is planted. But I would soon find out that this was no regular tree bag.
Rafi Levi and Tal Maman work in the Horticulture (Gananut) Branch of Jerusalem’s City Improvement Department – Shaf’a for short, the Hebrew acronym for Shipur Pnei Ha’ir. They are part of a staff of about 150-200 workers whose job it is to develop and maintain the capital’s parks, gardens and playgrounds, as well as the flora beautifying the city’s streets and other public areas.
Rabbi Akiva Wolff, in his article “Trees in Jewish Thought” at myjewishlearning.com, writes that: “Trees are at the pinnacle of the plant world, which transforms the earth from a barren and lifeless mass into an environment capable of supporting other forms of life such as animals and humans. We find this expressed in the Midrash Sifrei,” which says that the phrase “‘... man is a tree of the field’ teaches that the life of man is from the tree.’”
HISHAM AMIN (right) and Yaniv Yosef Mizrahi: 60 years of combined tree-planting skill. (Credit: NATAN ROTHSTEIN) HISHAM AMIN (right) and Yaniv Yosef Mizrahi: 60 years of combined tree-planting skill. (Credit: NATAN ROTHSTEIN)
“Someone’s sitting in the shade today because someone planted a tree a long time ago.” – Warren Buffett
Rafi, 48, has been with the gardening division for 27 years, starting as a 21-year-old civilian right after his mandatory army service. Tal, 43, also came to the division right out of the army, and has been there for 23 years. They met at work and, like on the day I saw them, they sometimes work together.
“I love this profession,” Rafi exults. “I went to an agricultural school after the army, and then applied and got accepted to the city’s horticulture division.” Tal agrees: “I decided to get into this because it’s what I love to do the most!”
When I saw them, they were planting crape myrtle trees. Rafi calls them Legesmaya Hodit, Hebrew for their botanical name Lagerstroemia indica, named after Swedish botanist Magnus von Lagerstroem and the Indian subcontinent from where they hail.
Its flowers come in a variety of colors, from white and pink to red and purple. “And one tree can have flowers of several different colors,” Rafi says. “It can be pink on the bottom and white or red on top – that’s part of the whole beauty of this tree.”
The saplings they were planting that day are about three years old, and will take 2-3 more years to “really take root in the ground” and grow into small, beautifully blossoming trees.
The department’s agronomists and others, who decide which trees to put where, try to plant the same variety as old trees that are already there. If there aren’t any there already, they will choose varieties that are appropriate for the city, its climate and that particular location.
Tal and Rafi say that some of the other trees commonly planted in Jerusalem are pine, oak, ash, nettle, cypress, plane, poplar, juniper, azerole and bougainvillea. Fruit trees are generally not planted by the gardening department, Rafi said.
Most of the trees that eventually get planted are grown in nurseries in northern Israel, and are brought down to a local nursery next to Jerusalem’s Botanical Garden to await selection and pickup for transplanting.
A TALLOW tree Rafi planted in Pisgat Ze’ev about 20 years ago. ‘I get emotional seeing it again. (Credit: Rafi Levy)A TALLOW tree Rafi planted in Pisgat Ze’ev about 20 years ago. ‘I get emotional seeing it again. (Credit: Rafi Levy)
“He who plants a tree, plants a hope.” – Lucy Larcom
True to procedure, the new saplings Rafi and Tal were planting are joining several other crape myrtles of various sizes and colors on the sidewalks here at the beginning of Golda Meir. “That pink one is about 7-8 years old,” Rafi says, pointing to a medium-sized arbor child across the street. “And that big white one is about 12-13 years old.”
So what about the unusual green bag by the little tree – that was still there two days later?
“The saplings come in black plastic bags,” Rafi explains. “The green ones are special slow-drip watering bags. When there is no pre-existing irrigation system, we put these bags filled with water next to the planted tree so that it will be precisely watered – until we come back in two or three days to refill the bag.” That explains one of the reasons why their truck has a big, black water container in the back – to refill the irrigation bags.
“We can learn a lot from trees: they’re always grounded, but never stop reaching heavenward.” – Everett Mamor
The city is divided into three horticultural regions: Michal Eiluz manages what is called the northern region, Gol Basam central and Nissim Ashuri southern Jerusalem. My two tree men have been planting in the largely haredi neighborhood of Romema – under Ashuri’s jurisdiction even though it is not “south.”
“Mayor Moshe Lion recently authorized and initiated a special project: to plant lots of trees around Jerusalem before Rosh Hashanah,” Ashuri explains, “which begins the shmitah (sabbatical) year, when we let the land rest one in every seven years” according to Jewish tradition. Eitan Levi, the new manager of the entire horticulture division, is advancing this arboreal effort.
The pace of planting is on a fast track. “We have planted almost 4,000 trees in the last three months,” Ashuri says, pointing out that Tal and Rafi have recently planted almost 200 trees in Romema alone. To achieve that number, “we had to plant in areas that had been barren for a year or two – sometimes, even 10-20 years.” And in many of those places, there is no fixed irrigation system.
“So for the past few months, we have been using these watering bags, which drain very slowly,” he said. “It’s just a temporary solution – until we set up proper irrigation with pipes. We have only a little more to do in the upcoming month, to finish the whole project.”
Like Rafi and Tal, most of the horticulture staff have been working in the department for more than 20 years, Ashuri says. Now, to keep up the fast pace of the pre-shmitah planting project, more private contractors are being hired.
RAFI LEVI (left) and Tal Maman: between them, 50 years of arboreal experience. (Credit: NATAN ROTHSTEIN) RAFI LEVI (left) and Tal Maman: between them, 50 years of arboreal experience. (Credit: NATAN ROTHSTEIN)
“Be careful not to spoil or destroy my world – for if you do, there will be nobody after you to repair it.” (Kohelet Rabbah)
“People who will not sustain trees will soon live in a world that will not sustain people.” – Bryce Nelson
I saw some other trees in my neighborhood, similarly planted with a green water bag next to them. A boy was grasping and shaking one of the fragile saplings; fortunately, he stopped before damaging it.
After first seeing my tree men at The Tzomet, I arranged to meet Rafi again two days later. It turned out that he was coming back to the same spot. “But didn’t you finish the job and fill the water bag last time?” I asked. They did – but he came back because he saw that someone had taken out the little tree’s wooden support pole.
“There’s a lot of vandalism in Romema,” Rafi laments. A few days later, I noticed that some of the watering bags were gone, too.
On Shaul Hamelech Street near where I had first met Rafi and Tal, I saw a sad example of this myself: a recently planted sapling, uprooted and left lying and dying there on an adjacent stone wall. It looked like it had been knocked over by someone trying to park on the sidewalk.
I called the municipality’s 106 public service number to report it. At first, the receptionist thought I was talking about a large, fallen tree – which the city would have also taken care of removing. When I clarified that it was an uprooted sapling, she said they would send someone; I asked for them to call me when they’re coming. Just half an hour later, I got a call from a different pair of Jerusalem Tree Men: “We’ll be there in five minutes.”
Hisham Amin and Yaniv Yosef Mizrahi, who cover Sanhedria in the city’s nominally central region, arrived in their own white, city pickup truck, also equipped with a black water tank in the back. They proceeded to expertly re-dig the hole, and replant and water the little tree.
Yaniv says that this is a jacaranda, or sigalon in Hebrew. “There is a giant one by the police station,” he says enthusiastically.
“You’ll see – in two days, it will be uprooted again,” lamented Hisham. “This is the second time in two months – they are taking the poles and uprooting the trees everywhere, all the time,” he said, discounting the theory that a careless driver did it.
These two Tree Men have a similar story to the first two. Yaniv is 47 and has been with the department for 23 years; Hisham, the eldest of the bunch at 54 years old, has been doing this for 37 years.
Ashuri concurs with Hisham and Yaniv: “There is vandalism everywhere – people tear or steal the bags, and break and uproot the trees. But we won’t give up hope; by Rosh Hashanah, we will try to replace every tree that is uprooted or vandalized – and hope that in a few years, people will be able to walk on shady streets.”
FELLED BY a careless driver or mischievous vandals, a recently uprooted jacaranda tree lies helplessly hoping for its tree men to replant it. Nissim Ashuri: 'There is vandalism everywhere, but we won't give up hope.' (Credit: NATAN ROTHSTEIN)FELLED BY a careless driver or mischievous vandals, a recently uprooted jacaranda tree lies helplessly hoping for its tree men to replant it. Nissim Ashuri: 'There is vandalism everywhere, but we won't give up hope.' (Credit: NATAN ROTHSTEIN)
“Every living creature should be grateful to every living tree for giving us a habitable world!” – Mehmet Murat Ildan
“A society grows great when old men plant trees whose shade they know they shall never sit in.” – Greek Proverb
Hisham says that he’ll be back soon to stabilize the fragile and fortunate replanted sapling with poles. “People want trees!” he exclaims.
“We choose appropriate trees for Jerusalem that are good for scenery and shade,” Ashuri says, “and we hope that everything we plant will last. I am just one member of a great team.”
“I love the work and the team,” Rafi says. “It fulfills me – all the planting, the trees – to beautify Jerusalem, enjoy the trees, the flowers, the gardens and parks. It’s an honorable livelihood, and I get pleasure from seeing residents enjoying Jerusalem’s gardens.”
Fortunate are Jerusalemites to have Tree Men such as these!
Tree quotes courtesy of everydaypower.com. For more information, see the department’s website.


Tags Jerusalem environment trees
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Advancing women in gov't is a blessed change - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Israel needs to stop neglecting wartime media front - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Off-and-on masks and two faces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Why did ‘Vogue’ call Dr. Jill Biden a ‘goddess in stilettos?’ - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Likud's efforts to sabotage Bennett put party over country

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Massive exercise in Black Sea with US comes after Russia warning

A view shows Russian warships on sunset ahead of the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 27, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by