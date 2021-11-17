The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Judaism

18th century Scroll of Esther written by teenage girl to go on auction

There is a debate within Jewish law as to whether a Scroll of Esther written by a woman can be used to fulfill the religious duty of reading from the scroll on the holiday of Purim.

By JEREMY SHARON
Published: NOVEMBER 17, 2021 17:05
A Scroll of Esther, written by a 14-year-old girl in Rome during the 1700s, will be auctioned off. (photo credit: KEDEM AUCTION HOUSE)
A Scroll of Esther, written by a 14-year-old girl in Rome during the 1700s, will be auctioned off.
(photo credit: KEDEM AUCTION HOUSE)
A Megillat Esther, or Scroll of Esther, written by a 14-year-old Jewish girl from Rome in the 18th century has recently been discovered and will be put on auction in Jerusalem next week. 
The scroll was written in 1767 by Luna Amron, daughter of the prominent and wealthy Amron Jewish family from Rome, and has been highlighted as providing a unique insight into Jewish life in what is now Italy during this era. 
Amron’s identity was revealed from the colophon, or a publisher's statement, printed on the last page of the scroll, following the list of blessings recited after reading the religious text.
“With the help of the awesome G-d the writing of these blessings and Scroll are now complete on the 10th day of the month of Adar I, 5527 [1767] all handwritten, with the hand of G-d who bestowed wisdom to a maiden who is humble/and pleasant,” reads the colophon. 
“Mistress Luna Tama daughter of the honored philanthropist, the honorable Yehudah Amron and she is in the fourteen year of her life. Give her from the fruits of her hand and they shall praise her actions in the city gates. And we shall merit witnessing miracles and wonders speedily in our days and her days.”
A Scroll of Esther, written by a 14-year-old girl in Rome during the 1700s, will be auctioned off. (credit: KEDEM AUCTION HOUSE) A Scroll of Esther, written by a 14-year-old girl in Rome during the 1700s, will be auctioned off. (credit: KEDEM AUCTION HOUSE)
The scroll will be put up for sale at the Kedem Auction House in Jerusalem next week.
According to the auction house, the Amron family held an “illustrious position” in 18th-century Italian-Jewish society, evidenced by the family seal stamped at the top of Luna’s scroll of two shields with a lion and crescent.
Kedem Auction House researchers also discovered that nine years after writing her Scroll of Esther, Luna married one Jacob David son of Mordechai (Angelo) di Segni, another Italian-Jewish family of influence in Livorno in 1776. 
There is a debate within Jewish law as to whether a Scroll of Esther written by a woman can be used to fulfill the religious duty of reading from the scroll on the holiday of Purim when Jewish law mandates it be read. 
Some authorities in Jewish law ruled that since a woman is obligated to read Megillat Esther on Purim a scroll written by a woman is valid to be used for this purpose. 
Others ruled however that since other religious texts such as a Torah and tefillin may not be written by women, so to a Megillah written by a woman is also not valid for use.
According to Kedem Auction House, there are only two other copies of Scrolls of Esther in Italy written by prominent women.
One was written by Hannah daughter of David Joseph Pepirno (1840), and the other by Estalina daughter of Captain Menachem of Venice (1564). 
There are also known cases of Scrolls of Esther written outside the borders of Italy, most famously a Scroll of Esther written by the daughter of Rabbi David Oppenheim (1664-1736), Chief Rabbi of Prague, who permitted it to be read.
“What’s so beautiful about antique items like these is that they offer us a fascinating glimpse of how Jewish history is intertwined with Jewish law. Two-hundred-and-fifty years may have passed since the day this Scroll was written, yet the message it contains remains as relevant as ever,” said Meron Eren, co-owner of Kedem Auction House in Jerusalem.


Tags Judaism purim history auction
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Photos of IDF officials meeting with Arab nation counterparts are important - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Expo 2020 is a stunning example of tolerance - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Only God can save the US Jewry - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Micah Halpern

Antisemitism in the US is a major issue - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Susan Hattis Rolef

Opposition responsible for toxic Knesset discourse, physical threats on MKs - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
2

New COVID variant found in France: Reason for panic or not quite yet?

COVID-19 cell
3

IAI unveils new defensive electronic warfare systems

IAI's Scorpius system
4

COVID-19: People under 30 should not get Moderna vaccine - France

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
5

Is Iran downplaying Iranian helicopter buzzing a US naval ship?

A US Navy helicopter continues fighting a fire on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, in San Diego, California, US July 13, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by