Secret Bible codes allegedly predict worldwide coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak currently spreading all over the world originated in China, and many fingers have been pointed, spreading blame for the widespread infections that have currently infected over 8,000 people worldwide at the time of writing.But according to some, the global pandemic may have been foretold thousands of years ago in the Bible. According to biblical scholar Rabbi Matityahu Glazerson, the Bible codes foretold the onset of the coronavirus in its text, he explained in a video uploaded to his YouTube channel.Pointing out numerous news stories that point to the coronavirus outbreak originating from China's markets – which were reported to have included everything from rats, snakes, bats, fish and still living wolf pups – Glazerson pointed to an excerpt from the book of Leviticus that spoke about the importance of not eating impure food.There, he highlights consistent letters highlighted equidistant in the text from one another – something known as the Equidistant Letter Sequence (ELS). This ELS contained the Hebrew letters kuf, reish, vav, nun and hey. Corona. He also points out other highlighted ELS instances in the same section. One spells out vav, yud, reish, vav and samech. Virus. The other spells out alef, bet, reish, mem, het and yud, which spells out the phrase Eiver Mehai, or limb from the living, which refers to the sin of eating the limb of a still-living animal.In another part of the excerpt, he highlights the letters samech, yud, nun and yud, which spells Sini, or Chinese."You have it exactly in the section of the Torah that says things you should not eat," Glazerson explained, pointing to a highlighted verse."I separated for you the impure things, then you will be for Me a holy people," he said, translating the verse."It's amazing finding this: Coronavirus, China and the limb from the living, which causes what we see now." Bible codes, also known as Torah codes, have been studied for centuries, and often rely heavily on ELS. Many scholars claim to have utilized ELS to find numerous clues hinting at future events, including predictions of 9/11 and the Holocaust.However, it is controversial and not widely accepted in both religious and scholarly circles.