Are bloodsucking pelicans a Dutch Jewish symbol?

Pelican feeding her own blood to her young, as depicted in a late 13th century French manuscript. (Photo credit: Getty Center/Public Domain)

Decorative capital in “David’s Tomb” on Mt. Zion in Jerusalem. (Photo credit: Diklah Zohar)

Nicholas Hilliard’s “Pelican Portrait” of Queen Elizabeth I, ca. 1575. (Photo credit: National Library of Israel)

Painting of the interior of the Portuguese Synagogue in Amsterdam by Emanuel de Witte, ca. 1680. (Photo credit: Folklore Research Center at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem; available via the National Library of Israel Digital Collection)

Phoenix appearing on a ketubbah from Amsterdam, 1808. (Photo credit: Rosenthaliana Collections – Special Collections of the University of Amsterdam; available via the National Library of Israel Digital Collection)

Both the phoenix and the self-sacrificing pelican appear in the frontispiece of this 1749 edition of Musaeum Hermeticum, a compendium of alchemical texts. (Photo credit: National Library of Israel collections)

Phoenix appearing as a decorative element at the bottom of an 18th century portrait. (Photo credit: Sidney Edelstein Collection, National Library of Israel)

Phoenix appearing on the frontispiece of an 18th century Italian edition of the works of Galileo. (Photo credit: National Library of Israel collection)

A 16th century Italian printed edition of the Kabbalistic work The Zohar, which includes mention of the phoenix. (Photo credit: National Library of Israel)

Woodcarving of a self-sacrificing pelican and its young at the Portuguese synagogue in Amsterdam, ca. 18th or 19th century. (Photo credit: Vladimir Levin/Center for Jewish Art Collection, via the National Library of Israel Digital Collection)