Australian Jewish community joins the demand from Lapid to secure Kotel

On Friday, Zionist Federation of Australia President Jeremy Leibler sent a letter to Prime Minister Yair Lapid, urging him to "take concrete action as soon as possible," regarding the security of Jews from Israel and the diaspora who wish to pray at Ezrat Israel, the egalitarian prayer section at the Kotel. Leibler's letter is one of many Jewish organizations representing diaspora Jewry who have sent a letter of the sort to Lapid. Last week, heads of the Conservative and Reform movements sent congratulations to the new Prime Minister and to bitterly complain about ongoing violence and disruption of egalitarian prayer at the Western Wall. This letter came a day after heads of national institutions, the Jewish Federations of North America and Keren Hayesod, sent a similar letter to Lapid.

Leibler related to the prayer service on the past Rosh Chodesh (new month) at the egalitarian prayer section, where haredi (ultra-Orthodox) youth were physically violent towards Conservative Jews at a bar mitzvah service, one of them blowing his nose on a page torn from a Conservative siddur (prayer book) seconds before the clash.

"Dear Mr Prime Minister, On behalf of the Australian Jewish community, I write to extend my heartfelt congratulations on your commencement as the Prime Minister of Israel. In your policies and statements over a decade, you have shown that you wish to govern for all Israelis," Leibler wrote.

"On behalf of the Zionist movement in Australia, I urge you to take concrete action as soon as possible." Jeremy Leibler

Yet he added that he feels "compelled to express to you the deep concern felt by me personally, as well as by the community I represent, about the frequent verbal and physical attacks on people peacefully worshipping, and celebrating Jewish life, at the egalitarian prayer space at the Kotel." He added that "I condemn outright those that participated in these attacks, as well as those who condone them, whether explicitly or otherwise. The Zionist Federation of Australia has a long-standing commitment of supporting pluralism at the Kotel and has called on successive Israeli governments to support the rights of all streams of Judaism to have access to our holiest place."

Prime Minister Yair Lapid on his first visit as PM, to France, July 5, 2022. (credit: AMOS BEN GERSHOM/GPO)

"While some differences between streams of Judaism may never be overcome, it behooves us as Jews to tolerate and respect those differences. I thank you for your strong words condemning the attack earlier this week. However, a clear pattern has emerged over many years—despite political condemnation after each attack, the attacks continue," Leibler wrote in his letter. "The Kotel must be a safe space for every Jew and yet Jews keep coming under attack," he said. "I believe it is time to take stronger action. It is completely unacceptable that Jews cannot freely express their Jewish identity in the State of Israel. The Government must ensure that police protection is provided to ensure freedom of worship at the Kotel and that the perpetrators of these attacks must be prosecuted," he wrote to the Prime Minister.

Leibler concluded by stating that "as the prime minister of all Israelis, and as the leader of a country so central to the identity of millions of Jews around the world, I have no doubt that you share these sentiments. And so, on behalf of the Zionist movement in Australia, I urge you to take concrete action as soon as possible."