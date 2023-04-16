In preparation for the Memorial Day for Israel’s Fallen Soldiers, which will be observed in Israel in about two weeks, the Torat Yoshiyahu Institute announced the printing and distribution among IDF soldiers of the Book of Deuteronomy.

This book, the last of the five Books of Moses, is known for its potential to provide protection and success. It will be published in a unique, compact edition specially adapted to soldiers’ field conditions. It will appear in military colors and is small enough to fit in a bag or pocket.

(credit: Torah Yoshiyahu)

In the coming days, dozens of volunteers are planning to go out into the field to distribute the Book of Deuteronomy to IDF bases, outposts and training camps from the south to the north.

It is expected that by the Memorial Day for Israel’s Fallen Soldiers, over 10,000 books of this special edition will be distributed to the soldiers for their success and protection.

In recent years, over a million Jews in the world have begun to read the Book of Deuteronomy on Shabbat under the leadership of Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, the head of Shuva Israel communities around the world.

