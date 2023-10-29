Jewish actor Josh Peck wraps tefillin on Instagram in act of solidarity

Actor Josh Peck turned to Instagram to celebrate his Jewish roots last week amidst heightened antisemitism across the world after Hamas's attack on Israel.

Peck, an actor known for his career starring as a child actor on Nickelodeon in shows like "All That," "The Amanda Show," and "Drake and Josh," has shown his connection to his Jewish heritage throughout the years on social media.

In light of rising antisemitism across the world, including in Los Angeles, California, the "Oppenheimer" actor met with social media personality Rabbi Zalmy Fogelman.

LA star prays with prominent LA rabbi

Fogelman, known as thevillagerabbi on social media, is known for engaging members of the Los Angeles Jewish diaspora. He uses his platform to educate, inform, and celebrate Judaism through tefillin wrapping, simplifying the meaning of prayers, and other methods of educating.

In a video posted on the actor's Instagram page, he joined Fogelman at the Village Synagogue in West Hollywood, California to wrap tefillin. "I don't think I've done this since my Bar Mitzvah!" he shared, before stating that the theme of his Bar Mitzvah was "Broadway."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Josh Peck (@shuapeck)

Rabbi Fogelman taught Peck to wrap on his arm to connect to his heart, and as well as on his head to connect the mind. Advertisement

Peck embraced a connectedness to his Jewish soul and shared it to social media to seemingly show the resilience of the Jewish people.