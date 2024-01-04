IDF reservists learn Talmud, maintain spiritual practice amid Gaza war

Tzalash, an organization that supports Jewish religious practice among IDF soldiers, expressed on Thursday its pride in the "great thirst of IDF soldiers for spiritual nourishment" during the war.

Most recently, a group of IDF reservists finished the Talmudic tractate of Berachot by splitting it up into sections and each learning a small part.

Tzalash activity since the outbreak of the Gaza war

Since October 7, Tzalash has distributed more than 30,000 volumes of the Gemara, Mishna, and other Jewish holy books that come in special IDF pocket editions.

10,000 copies of Be'ezrat Hashem Nenatzeach, a booklet by Rabbi Hagai Lundin published by Tzalash, and 6,000 volumes of biblical commentary by Rabbi Asher Weiss.

What is more, Tzalash distributed over 3,000 sets of tzitzit, 300 pairs of tefillin, 150 kiddush-havdalah kits, and conducted 200 Torah-learning classes for soldiers and their wives. IDF soldier prays with tefillin. (credit: TZALASH)

"The spiritual desire of the IDF soldiers is simply amazing," said Rabbi Peretz Einhorn, chairman and founder of Tzalash.

"We have been blessed with righteous fighters who go into battle with a spiritual force that...gives them indescribable strength. When the army looks like this, nobody will be able to defeat the people of Israel."