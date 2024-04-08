Argentinian Chabad welcomes released IDF reservists at dinner table

Boaz Klein, a Chabad emissary in Bariloche, Argentina, wrote to me that while thousands of Israelis pass through their Chabad House each year, he and his wife have been seeing a new and special group that they are especially happy to host: army reservists who have just finished serving in Gaza.

“Each evening, we prepare a barbecue with hummus, shakshuka, and hot soup. Yet, it’s not just about the food. The essence of these events lies more in the heartfelt conversations that emerge. One statement that is commonly heard here is, ‘Remember the seventh day,’ referring not only to Shabbat but to another significant seventh day – October 7.

“The message is to safeguard at all costs what we all felt on that day — the heartrending pain, but also the extraordinary unity and strength that came out in full force. Like a bolt of lightning, we were reminded of who we truly are and that we are one. Truly, we must never forget the seventh; in that spirit, we must take responsibility for our words and for one another.

"Please make it possible for these reservists to return to a unified home. I want to shout from Argentina to Israel in the name of the hundreds of fighters I have met here: Remember the seventh!”

In stressful times, hold onto a verse

Renana Seri is the mother of three small children whose husband has been called up to serve in Gaza for the second time. She sent me the following techniques she has developed to help herself cope with stress.

“Since the beginning of the war, whenever I felt overwhelmed with fear and anxiety about the future, I would choose a verse from Tanach. The verse I chose today is from Psalms 112:7. “He is not afraid of evil tidings; his heart is firm, he trusts in the Lord.”

"These are difficult times; we are constantly exposed to bad news and nerve-racking reports. But today, this verse filled me with security and hope. The words are ancient, yet they are so relevant! Of course, we must be prepared to protect ourselves and follow protocols, but our story is much bigger than what is happening around us. It’s important to remember that we have a special connection with God. Our enemies are transient, but we are eternal. Good will ultimately defeat evil, even if the road ahead is long.

“The Biblical verses are so powerful, connecting me to an infinite reality and not limited to what is revealed in our world. “

In addition to sending me a few verses that inspired her, Renana recommended that everyone find the verses that speak to them and provide them with strength during this time. For example, “May the Lord give strength to His people; may the Lord bless His people with peace” (Psalms 29:11).

“Take counsel, and it will be foiled; speak a word, and it will not succeed, for God is with us” (Isaiah 8:10).

Our prayers are never in vain

Captain Daniel Peretz fell in battle on Simchat Torah. The soldiers under his command saved dozens of people as he continued to fight in his tank for hours. Daniel was considered missing and then presumed captured. Just two weeks ago, he was declared fallen, and his family began to sit Shiva. His father, Rabbi Doron Peretz, Executive Chairman of World Mizrachi, sent the following message to communities worldwide:

“After 163 heart-wrenching days of angst, anxiety, prayers, and mitzvot in Daniel’s merit, last week he was declared fallen on Simchat Torah. So many people prayed for him over the past five months – were those prayers in vain? Especially since before we began davening for him, he had already been killed.

“Nothing could be further from the truth for two reasons. Although this wasn’t the outcome we wanted, it gives solace to know that he didn’t suffer. It is a painful loss, but we don’t need to worry about him. That is a relief, and because of your prayers, we were brought this closure.

“Additionally, we always prayed for Daniel among all the hostages. There are so many other hostages – including Matan Shachar ben Anat from Daniel’s tank – and therefore, the prayers were never only for Daniel. Not only were the prayers not in vain, but they actually brought our anxiety as to Daniel’s fate to an end, enabling us to move on to the next painful stage of mourning.

“Moreover, prayer is, first and foremost, something that changes us. The Hebrew word “to pray,” "lehitpalel," is reflexive. It is not only about impacting the world, but, first, about impacting ourselves. Once we change ourselves, we can change the world. We see how that has happened: barriers between people have come down, and Am Yisrael has become more united. All the acts of kindness, baking challah, mitzvot, prayers, etc., have changed us, bringing us closer to God and to one another - and that lasts forever.

“As we read in this week’s parashah about the sacrifices, we recall the words of our Sages that prayers are in place of sacrifices. May we continue to pray and to feel as one, and in that merit may only good things happen for the Jewish people.”

A picture that says a lot

The war is at the half-year mark. We’ve seen so many painful, heart-rending photos, but yesterday, I received one that was a source of optimism. Col. (res.) Ram Shmueli, principal of the Alliance school in Haifa, sent me this picture and wrote: “When we look at the Sderot skyline these days, what are we seeing? Cranes, a sign that we are building, prevailing. Those who push Israel to the corner, killing and destroying, ultimately face the consequences of total ruin and a life of poverty. It’s crucial for us to shift our perspective, cease the self-criticism, and start recognizing our achievements. We must focus on building, creating, and raising the next wonderful generation. Because when there are cranes on the horizon, there is growth, a future, and hope.”

