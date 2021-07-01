The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Diaspora

How does Jewish peoplehood mesh with the American experiment?

As the United States of America celebrates its Independence Day, it bears merit to question how the Jewish concept of "chosenness" meshes with American republican ideals.

By MOSHE TARAGIN  
JULY 1, 2021 19:33
INDEPENDENCE DAY celebrations in Washington, July 4, 2020. (photo credit: JOSHUA ROBERTS / REUTERS)
INDEPENDENCE DAY celebrations in Washington, July 4, 2020.
(photo credit: JOSHUA ROBERTS / REUTERS)
This 4th of July weekend, Americans will celebrate their Independence Day. This annual event commemorates the establishment of the “city upon the hill” – the first modern experiment of democracy.
Arguably, the 20th century was the greatest era for democracy, as great democracies allied together to defeat two violent enemies of democracy: Nazism and Communism. More recently, though, democratic politics in many countries have become badly polarized, tempting many to reevaluate the efficiency of this form of government.
Even more recently, the corona epidemic challenged democratic societies to balance between health administration and personal freedoms. The fastest route to curbing a pandemic is the stripping of personal liberties, such as freedom of movement and freedom of congregation. 
Despite great efforts to contain the contagion, most democracies still managed to preserve personal freedoms – even at the cost of life. The pandemic demonstrated that democracy comes at a cost. Because we value democracy so deeply, we are often willing to pay a reasonable price. The alternative to democracy is a far worse outcome.
One price should never be paid on behalf of democracy: a religious price. While celebrating democracy and its principles, religious people must never compromise or shift religious values based upon the persuasive influence of democracy. In the past, I have written about democracy and the emergence of moral relativism. If everyone is equal in the voting booth, perhaps they have equal voices in the moral conversation. 
Moral relativism blurs the differences between right and wrong and between absolute good and unconditional evil, creating a shadowy world of muddled values. Additionally, I have recently noted the manner in which the culture of equality scrubs personal and communal identity. Democracy is intended to protect political and personal freedom. It isn’t intended to eliminate “identity markers” such as race, religion, ethnicity and gender. The culture of “politically correct” – an outgrowth of democracy – threatens to erase core differences between people and efface both personal and communal identity.
ADDITIONALLY, DEMOCRACY poses a different challenge: it deeply clashes with the notion of a “chosen people.” Thousands of years ago, God chose the Jewish people to represent Him in a world of moral chaos and religious confusion. We are meant to instruct humanity about the coherence of monotheism and the dignity of moral life. Throughout history we paid a stiff price for this assignment. We called humanity to higher ground, but no one likes a moral challenge.
Stunningly, we didn’t just survive endless oppression, but we reshaped the world in our image. Ironically, in past cultures built upon religious and social hierarchies, the notion of being chosen was culturally “consistent.” Power was both Divinely assigned and hereditary. In this world of divisions between the “elected” and “commoners,” the concept of a Divinely chosen people was perfectly reasonable.
By contrast, democracy preaches political equality and equal rights for all citizens. The modern environment of democracy shuns divisions or any preferential “groupings.” Suddenly, we inhabit an egalitarian world in which the concept of being chosen seems offensive and bigoted.
This conflict between democracy and the notion of a chosen people has caused two great errors in the Jewish world – colossal mistakes that, ironically, are mirror inverses of each other. Many Jews who bristle at the notion of “chosenness” have abrogated the unique sense of Jewish mission. The concept of a select nation charged with a historical mission feels tribal, outdated and certainly anti-democratic. 
Moreover, to many it carries racist undertones: can we speak of a chosen people when all humanity shares the same DNA and occupies the same position on a Darwinian evolutionary line? Their Judaism has been reformatted upon more universal values: social justice, family, civic consciousness, education, community, patriotism and other broad ideas common to every race and every religion. Religious ceremonies, seen as too ritualistic and too clannish, have been eliminated or deeply diluted. This emulsified Judaism lacks any sense of historical mission. 
Regrettably, (but not always) support for the State of Israel also declines. Our return to Israel has restarted an ancient historical destiny that can be fully realized only when we settle the land of God. If Jewish historical mission in general feels archaic, support for the “land of mission” becomes less compelling.
In other Jews, the dissonance between being chosen and living under democratic systems has provoked a different breakdown. Some Jews misunderstand being “chosen” for being “entitled” and they mistake “mission” for “privilege.” Unable to distinguish between the two, some Jews, deeply proud of their chosen status, willfully violate or ignore the laws and expectations of democracy. If Jews are chosen perhaps they aren’t subject to the same regulations which govern other “non-chosen” members of democracy. 
This mistaken interpretation of being chosen has legitimized illegal behavior and has justified acting “above the law.” Sadly, this warped notion of being chosen also allows many to justify rude and inconsiderate behavior, even when not in actual violation of the law. If we are chosen, perhaps we are more deserving of public resources or of the public commons then other human beings.
These two diametrically opposed reactions are both grave errors and each is taken in response to the perceived dissonance between democracy and being chosen. Religiously committed Jews of moral conscience must deny each of these distortions. 
DEMOCRACY IS a political arrangement built to protect the political rights of its citizens. It is the most equitable and fair form of human governance that humans have developed. However, its presumption of political equality should never distort the idea of historical and religious selection. Democracy is a powerful political tool but nothing more. It does not shape Jewish history and it must not reshape Jewish historical identity. 
We alone were selected, we alone received the direct word of God, and we alone were invited to reside under His shadow. We were selected on behalf of humanity and our participation in the experiment of democracy should never supersede our everlasting historical calling.
Alternatively, specifically because we are children of God, we must uphold the values of democracy. As valuable as democracy has proven for humanity in general, it has been even more indispensable for Jews. After centuries of religious persecution and discrimination, democracy has finally afforded us freedom of worship. We pray daily for the restoration of Jewish monarchy and for the kingdom of God, but until then we celebrate and cherish the institution of democracy. 
Often, illegal behavior by religious Jews is decried as a chilul Hashem because it smears our reputation in the eyes of non-Jews. More damaging than any chilul Hashem, this behavior is a violation of our own Covenant with God. We are meant to advance humanity in every sector – even the political one. When we fail to contribute to the political improvement of humanity, we are failing ourselves as Jews, even if no one notices. Violating the law and damaging democracy is a violation of our Jewish mission and a betrayal of our chosenness.
God imbued man with political instincts so that he could create stable societies, respectful of law and protective of human experience. After thousands of years, with the help of God, Man created democracy – so far, the best form of human governance. While we support democracy, we should be careful not to distort other features of Jewish identity that may appear undemocratic.
The greatest errors in life occur when partial truths are presented as absolute truths. 
The writer is a rabbi at Yeshivat Har Etzion/Gush, a hesder yeshiva. He has smicha and a BA in computer science from Yeshiva University as well as a master’s degree in English literature from the City University of New York.


Tags Judaism philosophy democracy
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

How to cover the Jewish Diaspora

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Isaac Herzog's mission as president: Shaping Israel's soul - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Facebook’s policy inconsistency puts Israelis at risk

 By EMILY SCHRADER
ALAN BAKER

Solving Israel’s public diplomacy dilemma - opinion

 By ALAN BAKER
Susan Hattis Rolef

What happens when opposition declares the government to be illegitimate?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

New prehistoric human unknown to science discovered in Israel

Skull found at the site among other items at Nesher Ramla.
2

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare blood disease - Israeli study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Massive exercise in Black Sea with US comes after Russia warning

A view shows Russian warships on sunset ahead of the Navy Day parade in the Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Crimea July 27, 2019

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by