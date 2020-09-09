Jewish acapella group release Selichot medley in time for Rosh Hashanah

As Rosh Hashanah approaches, the Israeli acapella group known as Rabotai teamed up with Israeli singer Meir Ben-Dror to release their latest video just in time for the High Holy Days.

Rabotai, which means 'gentlemen' in Hebrew, is compromised of Anglo and Israeli singers, who "love to bring music to the masses, and bring fresh exciting music to people that crosses boundaries."The group has released many songs for the holidays in the past, including for the holiday-favorite Hannukah , however perhaps one of their biggest feats are the songs they managed to put together during the coronavirus pandemics.

Their newest song, named Aneinu, is a mash-up of tunes from both the Ashkenazi and Sephardi prayers and is a Selichot medley intended to "add an energetic twist to give [listeners] something fresh to take into the new year," Rabotai wrote in a Facebook Post.

"May our effort play a part in bringing more achdut (unity) to Am Yisrael, and may we all merit to sing together soon," the group added.

Selichot, from the Hebrew word 'forgiveness,' are said by Ashkenazi European Jews for the week before Rosh Hashana until the day before Yom Kippur, and by Sephardi Jews from the beginning of the month of Elul until Yom Kippur.Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this article.