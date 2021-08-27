The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Jewish art student designs Rosh Hashana cards to raise money for Yad Sarah

All proceeds from the Rosh Hashana holiday cards' sales will be donated to support the work of Israel’s largest volunteer-staffed organization.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 27, 2021 05:48
Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur act as an anchor for the Jewish people.
Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur act as an anchor for the Jewish people.
(photo credit: David Holifield/Unsplash)
Sarah Haskell, a Jewish American student at the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York selected Yad Sarah as the beneficiary of ArtScroll's Rosh Hashanah initiative to create unique holiday cards.
All proceeds from the cards' sales will be donated to support the work of Israel’s largest volunteer-staffed organization.
Elliot Schwartz of ArtScroll found Haskell through her TikTok account, where her Jewish life and culture posts have a following of over 27,000 people. Upon seeing her artwork, Schwartz offered Haskell to work on ArtScroll's project designing Rosh Hashanah holiday cards.
ArtScroll is a publishing company that provides translations, books and commentaries from an Orthodox Jewish perspective.
The initiative's goal is to share positive stories of good deeds in Israel with a younger audience and to give Sarah the opportunity to donate the project's proceeds to the Israeli organization of her choosing.
"I chose Yad Sarah because I think its mission is so important," said Haskell.
"My grandmother recently passed away. She was in the US, where my family had to spend thousands of dollars on medical equipment. There's no network of volunteers to help like Yad Sarah and no free or low-cost emergency button system, Haskell explained.
"If my grandma had been connected to the resources the Yad Sarah provides, it would have been a lot easier on her and my mother's family," added Sarah. 
Yad Sarah 298.88 (credit: Courtesy photo)Yad Sarah 298.88 (credit: Courtesy photo)
Haskell found out about Yad Sarah through her brother, who made Aliyah and is a lone soldier in the IDF, when he used crutches from one of Yad Sarah's branches when he hurt his leg.
“We are honored that Sarah chose to support Yad Sarah with her artistic talents on this special project,” said Friends of Yad Sarah executive director Adele Goldberg.
“Sarah’s personal connection to our work in Israel is a true testament to the fact that the ripples of Yad Sarah’s impact spread far and wide,” Goldberg added.
Yad Sarah provides comprehensive and supportive health services and aids over 750,000 Israelis each year.


