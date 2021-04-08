The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Judaism

Passovers of growing emancipation - opinion

The continuous emancipation of the Jewish nation can be viewed through examining a series of “first” Passovers.

By GOL KALEV  
APRIL 8, 2021 21:07
HAVING BEEN purified from Egypt, the nation was ready to celebrate the first Passover in the Promised Land. (photo credit: PIQSELS)
HAVING BEEN purified from Egypt, the nation was ready to celebrate the first Passover in the Promised Land.
(photo credit: PIQSELS)
The continuous emancipation of the Jewish nation can be viewed through examining a series of “first” Passovers.

First Passover 

A busy schedule of events occurred in the lead-up to the first anniversary of the Exodus: the completion of the tabernacle, God filling it through the cloud, the 12-day inauguration festivities, the tragic death of Aharon’s two sons, and on the 14th day of the month at dusk, the first Passover!
We know how it feels to celebrate the 3,500-ish Passover. One can only imagine what it felt like for the first time. Not only were they celebrating the Exodus from Egypt “back then” (a year prior), but they were also celebrating the establishment of a new anchor of Judaism: the tabernacle, which later became the Temple. A month after the first Passover, the nation, strengthened by those monumental events, began its short journey home toward the Promised Land.
That journey, however, lasted longer than expected. The enslaving Egyptian mindset was evidently still prevalent in spite of the above events, and was on high display during the 12-spies affair. A physical exodus from Egypt was evidently insufficient. Hence, to get rid of the reproach of Egypt, God resorted to the extreme measure of a generational replacement, through 40 years of wandering in the desert – what Theodor Herzl called “education through migration”

First Passover in the Promised Land

The new generation arrived in the Promised Land right before Passover of Year 40 and was indeed ready. After crossing the Jordan, they parked next to Jericho, which was under a seemingly irrational self-imposed siege. (Could the fear have been caused by a pandemic described earlier? See box below). 
Like the first Passover celebration 40 years prior, which was done after the inauguration of the tabernacle, this one too was done right after a monumental event – a communal brit mila (covenant of circumcision). The generation that left Egypt was circumcised, but they died in the desert. The new generation was not. Hence the nation’s entire male population was circumcised within days (except Joshua and Caleb, who had been circumcised in Egypt). The astonishing mass-circumcision operation was the ultimate expression of “getting back to life,” as explained: “And the Lord said unto Joshua: ‘This day have I rolled away the reproach of Egypt from off you.’” 
Having been purified from Egypt, the nation was ready to celebrate the first Passover in the Promised Land, in Gilgal. This was followed the next day by an even higher level of emancipation: the manna welfare program that was provided by God during 40 years in the desert ended, and instead the nation became self-sufficient, consuming the produce of its land. 

 

First Passover under Haman’s edict

Centuries later, in Persia, during the first days of Passover, the nation reached another level of self-sufficiency. Haman had been hanged, but his genocide plan scheduled for 11 months later, remained in effect. On that Passover, Jewish emancipation was radically expanded: from begging the king to reverse Haman’s edict (which could not be done), to the king giving instead a mandate to the Hebrews to defend themselves by themselves.
Some 25 centuries later, Herzl continued this pattern of emancipation – he rebelled against the Jewish establishment’s prevailing mantra of philanthropy-based Judaism, and instead planted the seeds for a Jewish transformation that would be based on self-sufficiency. His efforts led to another first Passover 70 years later.

First Passover in the re-united Promised Land

In June 1967, centuries after being expelled from their land, the Jews returned to Judea and Samaria, the land where Joshua held that first Passover and where much of the biblical Jewish civilization thrived.
In April 1968, a hundred or so Jews rented a hotel in Hebron to celebrate that first Passover in the reunited Promised Land. Supported by local Hebron Arabs as well as Jews from the Left and Right alike, this became the scion of today’s settlement movement. 
Like the first Passover ever – and the first one in the Promised Land 40 years later – this one too came right after a monumental event: returning to Jerusalem, Hebron and to the biblical heartland. That Passover too symbolizes a new level of self-sufficiency, but this time, in line with Herzl’s vision that the nations be blessed by our liberty, it was not just for the benefit of the Jews.
Herzl understood that the European occupation of mindsets is debilitating, and therefore in order to develop we need “some rest from Europe, its wars and social complications.” 
Europe today remains an occupier of the Palestinian mindset. It has created debilitating dependencies, mostly through an unelected regime that is accountable to its European funders rather than to Palestinian Arabs, and hence a narrative of victimhood and conflict-perpetuation is forced on Palestinians from the outside. Paradoxically, the settlement movement that started that Passover, represents an outlet for Palestinian emancipation from the reproach of Europe, providing a path to self-sufficiency through the start-up nation that flourishes in the settlement next door.
One of those 1968 Passover participants, Elyakim Haetzni, an early leader of the settlement movement and advocate for coexistence, described the enslaved reality forced through philanthropy-based nationalism: “The conflict is [therefore] to Palestinians what oil is to the Saudis.”

First Passover after COVID

Some 73 years later, Passover of 2021 in the Jewish state that Herzl envisioned, also came right after a monumental event: a rapid vaccination operation, which, just like in that Passover by Jericho, allowed Israelis to get back to life. Our upward journey toward expanded emancipation continues. 
The writer is the author of the upcoming book Judaism 3.0. For details: Judaism-Zionism.com; Comments@Judaism-Zionism.com. For his geopolitical articles: EuropeAndJerusalem.com. For his commentaries on the weekly Torah portion: ParashaAndHerzl.com


Tags Judaism Passover jerusalem post magazine jpost magazine Magazine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Holocaust Remembrance Day: Remember, appreciate Israel - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

Commemorating the Holocaust while building a more tolerant Middle East

 By HOUDA NONOO
Gil Troy

My father, my 91-year-old COVID-19 hero - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

New 'Jerusalem Declaration on Antisemitism' definition unneeded - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Should Israel change its electoral system? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1

Pfizer halts corona vaccine shipments to Israel after country fails to pay

PRIME MINISTER Benjamin Netanyahu and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein meet a shipment of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines at Ben-Gurion Airport on January 10.
2

Israel notifies US it attacked Iranian ship in Red Sea - report

Iranian-flagged container ship Shahr e Kord is pictured at Haydarpasa port in Istanbul, Turkey December 13, 2019
3

Randi Weingarten has strong words for Jews who say unions are an obstacle

Teachers' submissions for the "Classroom Look in Lockdown" project.
4

AOC among most ineffective lawmakers in Congress, according to study

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez addresses media as she arrives to vote early at a polling station in The Bronx, New York City, US, October 25, 2020
5

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by