The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Judaism Torah Portion

Parashat Vayakhel: How to rekindle dormant love?

The washstand was made of copper as shiny as the mirrors used by the women to beautify themselves for their husbands

By SHMUEL RABINOWITZ
Published: FEBRUARY 24, 2022 17:15
Rocks good illustrative for love 370 (photo credit: Thinkstock)
Rocks good illustrative for love 370
(photo credit: Thinkstock)

Parashat Vayakhel describes the creation of the Mishkan (the Tabernacle, the temporary temple that accompanied the Jewish nation on its desert journey) and the utensils within it.

The last utensil described is the copper washstand situated in the Mishkan’s courtyard. This was the sink in which Aaron and his sons, the kohanim (priests), as well the kohanim who followed them, washed their hands and feet and purified themselves as preparation for their service of God in the Mishkan.

Interestingly, the Torah mentions not only the material from which the washstand was made – copper – but also the source of the material: “And he made the washstand of copper and its base of copper from the mirrors of the women who had set up the legions, who congregated at the entrance of the Tent of Meeting” (Exodus 38:8).

Based on this description, the washstand was made of copper as shiny as the mirrors used by the women to beautify themselves for their husbands.

Rashi, according to the midrash (Tanhuma, Pekudei 9), explains that the contribution of the women led to an argument between Moses and God. Moses initially refused to accept the donation. He felt it was inappropriate to use mirrors meant for such an earthly need as feminine self-adornment as material for creation of a Mishkan utensil.

After a year of trial-and-error, the Hebrews built a Tabernacle – so that God could dwell within them (credit: Wikimedia Commons)After a year of trial-and-error, the Hebrews built a Tabernacle – so that God could dwell within them (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

But God answered with an incredible response:

“The Holy One, blessed be He, said to him, ‘Accept [them], for these are more precious to Me than anything, because through them the women set up many legions [i.e., through the children they gave birth to] in Egypt.’ When their husbands were weary from back-breaking labor, they [the women] would go and bring them food and drink and give them to eat. Then they [the women] would take the mirrors and each one would see herself with her husband in the mirror, and she would seduce him with words, saying, ‘I am more beautiful than you.’ And in this way, they aroused their husbands’ desire and would copulate with them, conceiving and giving birth there, as it is said: ‘Under the apple tree I aroused you’ (Song of Songs 8:5).”

The women wisely awakened the love of their partners and thus built the Jewish nation.

But how did they do so with the use of a mirror?

Rabbi Shneur Zalman of Liadi (founder and first rebbe of Chabad, 1745-1812) reveals a wonderful secret in his book the Tanya:

“There is yet another good way for a man, which is suitable for all and very nigh, indeed, to arouse and kindle the light of the love that is implanted and concealed in his heart, that it may shine forth with its intense light, like a burning fire, in the consciousness of the heart and mind.... This [way] is: to take to heart the meaning of the verse ‘As in water, face answers to face, so does the heart of man to man.’

This means that as [in the case of] the likeness and features of the face which a man presents to the water, the same identical face is reflected back to him from the water, so indeed is also the heart of a man who is loyal in his affection for another person, for this love awakens a loving response for him in the heart of his friend also, cementing their mutual love and loyalty for each other, especially as each sees his friend’s love for him” (Likutei Amarim 46)

The Jewish women saw their partners collapsing from the burden of hard labor in Egypt. They would come home and fall into bed exhausted. In their wisdom, the women understood that the way to rekindle love was by looking into a mirror together. When the husband looked into the mirror and saw his wife’s loving glance, his old love was rekindled.

The waters of the washstand served the same purpose. A man looking into the water would see his own image. “As in water, face answers to face.” That same shared look of the husband and wife at their image reflected back at them rekindles their love and creates peace between them.

Rabbi Simcha Bunim of Peshischa (Poland, 1765-1827) raises another question: Why does it say “As in water, face answers to face, so does the heart of man to man” and not “as in a mirror”?

And he explains: In order to see one’s face in water, you must bend down, while to look in a mirror, one stands upright.

In order to arouse love, it is not enough to have a loving look that comes from a position of firmness or arrogance. Only when a person looks at another with humility, concession and acceptance, then, “as water, face answers to face,” love is rekindled also by the other side. ■

The writer is rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites.



Tags Judaism Torah bible parasha
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine crisis: Putin sends Russian tanks, hardware into Donetsk - report

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.
2

Russia closes airspace over Sea of Azov

A Ukrainian navy sailor uses equipment on board an armoured gunboat during a short voyage near a base of the Ukrainian Naval Forces in the Azov Sea port of Berdyansk, Ukraine January 12, 2022
3

New study finds Ivermectin ineffective in treating COVID-19

Ivermectine
4

The most important takeaways from Putin’s Ukraine speech - analysis

Russian President Putin meets with members of the Delovaya Rossiya All-Russian Public Organization in Moscow
5

COVID-19: All tourists allowed into Israel from March 1

RETURNING ISRAELIS at Ben-Gurion Airport this week. Why were foreign travelers banned?

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by