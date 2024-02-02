Parashat Yitro: Honoring the ordinary person

The Torah portion Yitro is named after Moses’ father-in-law, who was a priest in Midian. When he heard about the exodus from Egypt and the miracles associated with it, he went to the desert where the Israelites were encamped to meet his son-in-law and hear firsthand about these miraculous events.

After meeting Moses and hearing the stories, Yitro was amazed and praised God for performing these miracles. He then offered sacrifices and joined a festive meal with the leaders of the people – Moses, Aaron, and the elders of Israel.

Then, there is a turning point in the story. The day after the meeting, Yitro sees Moses sitting and judging the people alone: “It came about on the next day that Moses sat down to judge the people, and the people stood before Moses from the morning until the evening.” Yitro thinks this is an improper situation. He turns to Moses and asks him, “What is this thing that you are doing to the people? Why are you sitting alone, and all the people stand by you from morning until evening?”

Later, he explicitly expresses his criticism and tells Moses, “The thing that you are doing is not good! You will surely wear yourself out, both you and this people that is with you, for this thing is too heavy for you; you cannot do it alone!”

He advises Moses to establish a hierarchical judicial system with judges: "Men of substance, God-fearing, men of truth, who hate monetary gain," so that the heavy burden of judgment does not fall solely on Moses. Moses indeed accepts the advice, and Yitro returns to his land, concluding the story of Yitro's visit.

AT FIRST glance, it seems to be advice on the distribution of authority. Yitro was apparently a successful administrator, and he gave Moses advice based on his rich experience in managing systems. However, if this is the story, it is unclear what the Torah wants to teach us. It is reasonable to assume that during the formation of the people, different individuals expressed their opinions and gave advice, some more successful and some less.

What is special about Yitro’s story? What is unique about the advice he gave to Moses?

In the Mechilta, an early midrash on the Book of Exodus compiled 2,000 years ago, we find an interesting interpretation of Yitro's words. When Yitro observed Moses judging the people, he noticed the following: "And Moses sat down to judge the people, and the people stood by Moses from the morning until the evening" – Moses, the leader, sitting while everyone else stood.

As an observer, Yitro discerned a delicate imbalance of power in the relationship between Moses and the people: the leader sits while the people stand. When he expressed his criticism, he subtly hinted at this, saying to Moses, “Why do you sit by yourself, while all the people stand before you from morning till evening?” Why are you sitting while the people are standing?

Rashi, the great Torah commentator, quotes the midrash: “He sat like a king, and they [everyone who came to be judged] all stood. The matter displeased Yitro, that he [Moses] belittled the respect due [the people of] Israel, and he reproved him about it, as it is said: ‘Why do you sit by yourself, and they are all standing?’” (Rashi on Exodus 18:13).

There is no doubt that the leader of the people deserves respect. There is no dispute about the honor due to a judge. However, according to Yitro, Moses took more honor than necessary, and he saw it as a belittlement of the honor of the people.

This is a subtle and sensitive distinction, but from a leader a high level of sensitivity is required. Yitro’s criticism was not only administrative but also moral. He demanded from Moses to show respect to the people, to the masses standing before him.

This is true not only regarding leaders and judges but also regarding parents and educators. We must not confuse the proper respect we deserve as parents and teachers with disrespect for the dignity of children and students. We have learned this from Yitro as well. ■

The writer is the rabbi of the Western Wall and holy sites.